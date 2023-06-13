Table Trac Elevates Theresa Birtalan to Lead Tribal Gaming Development

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, today announced the promotion of Theresa Birtalan to Head of New Business Development for non-commercial gaming.



Birtalan was born in Battle Creek, MI and attended Syracuse University, studying International Business. Prior to joining Table Trac, Inc, Theresa has worked in and around the gaming industry providing financial services and insurance, for more than 25 years.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, “Theresa Birtalan stands by our brand and makes us proud when we present our solid product line to the markets where Native American gaming is thriving. I am excited to see what comes from this renewed focus.”

Jeff Baldi, SVP Commercial Strategy, at Table Trac, Inc. said, “Theresa has been a valuable member of Table Trac, since 2012. She has a proven track record of relationship building, delivering results, and industry knowledge.” Baldi added, “It’s been an honor getting to know and work with her. We are excited to see Theresa continue her success in this new role.”

This newly created role highlights the importance of Table Trac’s history and relationships with its sovereign, Native American business partners throughout North America.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.