Anteriad Earns Positive Rating from Outsell, Inc. After BNZSA Acquisition

Rye Brook, New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2B marketing solution provider Anteriad today announced that Outsell, Inc. has given the company a Positive rating in a new analysis for their clients. Outsell, Inc. is an advisory firm that serves executives operating in the data, information, and analytics economy, providing must-have intelligence and benchmarks to their clients. The analysis notes that Anteriad has “conquered EMEA” with its recent acquisition of BNZSA. The analysis also notes that Anteriad is “building a full-stack solution for B2B marketing” and that Anteriad now provides localized solutions and services for a number of key global regions, which puts the company out in front of providers based solely in the US. While Anteriad has earned a Positive rating from Outsell, Inc. in the past, this new review validates Anteriad’s approach to deepening their global solution to help more B2B marketers get in front of more of their customers faster.



“Anteriad checks off multiple boxes with its BNZSA acquisition, not just the typical one or two. There are several lessons here for companies looking to expand beyond what they currently offer today from a product and geographic standpoint, to provide a more full-stack solution,” said Randy Giusto, VP & Lead Analyst - Media and Marketing Strategy and Intelligence Solutions, Outsell, Inc. “This is a big geographical win for Anteriad. The company gets EMEA compliance and permissioned data, and market access at the local level while other players still try to cover Europe from the US."

Anteriad’s acquisition of BNZSA includes a number of valuable capabilities that expand upon Anteriad’s already robust offering to deliver a deeper offering to customers in EMEA and APAC. BNZSA, based in Madrid, delivers agile demand generation with exceptional performance in account-based marketing and multi-touch campaigns with scaled GDPR-compliant data for the European market. The company also offers a unique Warm Handover™ process to deliver the highest quality prospects possible and a localized touch on a global scale with BDRs who speak 26 languages, providing nuance and depth for global clients.

“We are thrilled for Outsell, Inc. to validate the depth of our offering and our localized capabilities in the markets that we serve around the globe. We are first and foremost focused on our customers’ success, and BNZSA shares this priority with us. Together, we’re able to provide highly localized demand gen and account-based marketing with high quality data and support that understands each region. Our goal in creating a full-stack B2B marketing solution is based on the needs of our customers, and this recent analysis proves that a customer-focused approach to expansion is a smart approach,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.

About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. Companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo have benefited from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, tele-based conversion services, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform tracks more than 500 billion buyer-related signals each month. BNZSA, our international division, delivers GDPR-compliant data and qualified prospects directly to sales teams with BDRs that offer local expertise in 26 languages. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://anteriad.com/.