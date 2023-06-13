Snackbar’s Food of My People Dinner Series by Chef Vishwesh Bhatt Welcomes Wayne Andrews

OXFORD, Miss., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snackbar, a part of City Grocery Restaurant Group and Oxford’s neighborhood restaurant and living room led by Chef Vishwesh Bhatt, winner of the 2019 James Beard “Best Chef: South,” and 2023 James Beard “U.S. Foodways” Book Award, is continuing the Food of My People series this month. Food of My People is a series where Chef Bhatt invites a well-known local figure to co-host a dinner and create a menu with him inspired by a collaboration of their cultural backgrounds. This installment of the dinner’s summer series features Wayne Andrews, Director of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.



“Wayne Andrews is at the forefront of the art and culture scenes in Oxford, and an expert in showing off everything our city has to offer. We are eager to collaborate with Andrews as a leader who has worked to bring so much energy to our city,” said Chef Bhatt.

“As someone who is privy to so much of the talent, art, and culture that Oxford has to offer, I know that Chef Bhatt is the best of the best. Chef’s talent for turning culture and food into art is inspiring,” said Andrews. “Snackbar has long been one of my favorite places to eat in the city and it’s been a joy working with Chef Bhatt.”

The June 27th dinner will be a multi-course, family-style meal. June's installment will take place on the 27th at Snackbar located at 721 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655. More events will continue in the coming months with special guests to be announced.

Tickets are available on EventBrite. Please call the restaurant at 662-236-6363 or email Jeffrey Grimes, Hospitality Director of the City Grocery Restaurant Group, at cgrg.jeffrey@gmail.com with any further questions.

About Snackbar:

Founded in 2009 by James Beard award-winning chef and author John Currence, Snackbar is a Southern Brasserie that prides itself on using local Mississippi ingredients whenever possible. Snackbar is the place for the freshest raw oysters from around the country, artfully crafted cocktails, and fine internationally-inspired food cultivated by 2019 James Beard ‘Best Chef: South’, Vishwesh Bhatt. Located at 721 North Lamar Blvd Oxford, MS 38655, the restaurant is open Tuesday-Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers happy hour drinks and oysters Tuesday-Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call (662) 236-6363, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

