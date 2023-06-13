ALSTOM SA: 2022/23 Dividend Proposal at the Shareholders' Meeting of 11 july 2023 - Distribution schedule

English French

2022/23 DIVIDEND PROPOSAL AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 11 JULY 2023

DISTRIBUTION SCHEDULE

ALSTOM

Joint Stock Company with a capital of €2,667,451,885

Registered office: 48, rue Albert Dhalenne, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine

Trade and Company Register number 389 058 447 Bobigny

13 June 2023 – As already announced at the publication of the 2022/23 annual results on 10 May 2023, the Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting of 11 July 2023 the distribution of a dividend amounting to 0.25 euros gross per share, with an option for the payment of the dividend in cash or in new shares.

As a reminder, this rate corresponds to a distribution ratio of 33% of the adjusted net income.

Subject to the approval of the Shareholders’ Meeting, the price of the share delivered in payment of the dividend shall be equal to 90% of the average of the prices quoted at the opening of the twenty stock market sessions preceding the date of this Shareholders’ Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend, rounded up to two decimal places after the decimal point to the next higher hundredth, in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 232-19 of the French Commercial Code.

The schedule for payment of the dividend will be as follows:

Ex-dividend date: 17 July 2023

17 July 2023 Record date : 18 July 2023 after the stock exchange closes

: 18 July 2023 after the stock exchange closes Start of the option period for payment of the dividend in shares: 19 July 2023

19 July 2023 End of the option period for payment of the dividend in shares: 1 September 2023

(Shareholders who have not exercised their option by 1 September 2023 at the latest will receive their dividend payment entirely in cash).

Results of the option for payment of the dividend in shares: 5 September 2023

5 September 2023 Payment of the dividend in cash, settlement of the dividend in shares: 7 September 2023

















About Alstom



Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focusses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €16.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com. Contacts Press:

Samuel MILLER – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 65 47 40 14



samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com



Coralie COLLET – Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62

coralie.collet@alstomGroup.com



Investor Relations:

Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57

martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com







Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56

estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com













Attachment