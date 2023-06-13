4media group Announces Launch of news+ Service for PR Pros, Elevating Consumer Insights into Guaranteed Newsworthy Stories

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated communications agency 4media group today announced the launch of its news+ service, a comprehensive solution for PR and communications professionals seeking quality earned media attention.

“Getting your brand noticed is both an art and science. News+ offers a data-informed solution for generating content that appeals to the media and is presented just as you intend it to be,” said Chris Poidomani, Chief Revenue Officer at 4media group.

The news+ service begins with a PR survey custom-designed by 4media group’s in-house Atomik Research division. Consumer insights from that survey are analyzed by Atomik’s accredited market research professionals who have a background in media and PR.

“Our team looks for that mediagenic stat that will resonate with journalists and their audiences. That then becomes the basis of the news+ campaign, practically guaranteeing earned media attention and reader mentions,” said Alex Hinojosa, Executive Director of Atomik U.S.

From there, 4media group packages together a media-ready, multimedia-rich package, including an infographic for social channels and a short, news-ready video.

“We know that maintaining control of their narrative is top-of-mind for communications professionals,” said Poidomani. “We design newsworthy content to preserve our clients’ messaging. Then we fold that into a package that’s ready for journalistic use and can be repurposed on owned and paid channels just as the client intended it.”

Distribution of that content is also purposefully executed by 4media group’s Media Relations team.

“Our Media Relations team is arguably the best in the industry,” said Poidomani. “We have a full team of in-house specialists who have developed relationships with media contacts nationwide, including with Hispanic media. No matter who your target audience is, we’ll find media professionals on TV, radio and online who understand and take an interest in your story.”

In addition to earned media opportunities, the news+ package includes guaranteed broadcast coverage plus video distribution to hundreds of websites. Custom distribution add-ons are also available.

The news+ service is designed to help PR pros elevate consumer insights into content that journalists and audiences alike will want to engage with - and we’ll prove it. After the campaign has run, communications pros can expect to see a report of results, including:

Up to 200 million impressions via online video distribution

1-6+ million broadcast TV impressions from guaranteed placements

Additional broadcast TV and online earned media impressions from media outreach



Contact us and mention promo code NEWSPLUS10 by Aug. 31 for 10% off your first 2023 news+ campaign.

About 4media group

As an integrated communications agency, 4media group has been storytelling on behalf of the world’s most notable brands and organizations since 2008. Using insights to inform our approach, we create the best achievable outcomes for our clients through marketing strategies, social media, influencer programs, broadcast media tours, video production, news distribution, public service announcements and public relations. We’re a global company with headquarters in London, UK and Bentonville, Arkansas, with satellite offices spanning from Los Angeles to New York City. We work as one company, one culture for our clients every day. Visit us online at 4media-group.com .



