Mimecast and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Advanced Email and Collaboration Security Solutions to the Public Sector

RESTON, Va., and LEXINGTON, Mass., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (Mimecast), an advanced email and collaboration security company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Mimecast’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s world-class solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), E&I Cooperative Services Contract and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“When reviewing our go-to-market strategy in the Public Sector markets, we knew that we wanted to leverage a Government aggregator to help guide and support us,” said Mike Bird, Director of Public Sector Sales at Mimecast. “As we evaluated the options, Carahsoft’s deep portfolio of solutions, contract vehicles, partnerships with Public Sector-focused resellers and alignment to our technology alliance partners made them the clear choice.”

Public Sector agencies have access to AI-powered, best-in-class protection with Mimecast Email Security solutions that are designed to safeguard organizations against all forms of email compromise, including zero-day attacks. Mimecast’s advanced solutions provide proactive threat detection, brand protection, awareness training, and data retention capabilities to help organizations work protected.

“Government agencies are often a target for cybercriminals due to the high level of sensitive information they store,” said Sean Kelley, Director of Sales who leads the Mimecast Team at Carahsoft. “With the addition of Mimecast to our portfolio, agencies can leverage multi-layered targeted threat and information protection solutions to carry out daily communications without worry. We look forward to working with Mimecast and our reseller partners to further support the Public Sector′s cybersecurity advancement.”

Mimecast’s products are available through Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Mimecast team at Carahsoft at (703) 230-7577 or Mimecast@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Mimecast: Work Protected™

Since 2003, Mimecast has stopped bad things from happening to good organizations by enabling them to work protected. We empower more than 40,000 customers to help mitigate risk and manage complexities across a threat landscape driven by malicious cyberattacks, human error, and technology fallibility. Our advanced solutions provide the proactive threat detection, brand protection, awareness training, and data retention capabilities that evolving workplaces need today. Mimecast solutions are designed to transform email and collaboration security into the eyes and ears of organizations worldwide.

Mimecast, the Mimecast logo, and Work Protected are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

