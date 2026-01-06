Kelyn Technology’s Data Protection and Resilience Solutions Added to Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Contract

PARKER, Colo. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KELYN Technologies, Inc., a trusted provider of advanced data protection, backup and recovery solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Kelyn’s full portfolio of data resilience and protection offerings has been added to Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract. This addition enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to offer Kelyn’s solutions to Federal, State and Local Governments and Educational Institutions.

“Making our solutions available through Carahsoft helps agencies advance their protection, continuity and recovery objectives as they modernize their data environments,” said Tom Candelaria, Director of Sales at Kelyn Technologies. “We are pleased to offer our solutions through Carahsoft’s procurement vehicles and broaden the reach of our offerings to further data resilience in the Public Sector.”

Kelyn Technologies delivers data backup, recovery and resilience solutions for Government and enterprise customers with complex operational and compliance needs. As a Managed Solutions Provider, Kelyn integrates proven technologies with ongoing management services tailored to each environment. Its offerings span trusted data management, robust backup and recovery, data resilience and protection and data governance and compliance. Kelyn’s engineering team provides certified expertise across platforms such as Commvault and AWS to support design, implementation and day-to-day operations, helping organizations maintain secure, consistent and recovery ready data across on premise, cloud and hybrid environments.

“Kelyn’s cybersecurity capabilities provide Government customers with additional options to strengthen resilience and maintain operational continuity,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with our reseller partners to expand access to Kelyn’s solutions across Federal, State and Local Agencies and Educational Institutions.”

Kelyn Technologies solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 937-1230 or KELYN@carahsoft.com; or click here to explore KELYN Technologies solutions.

About Kelyn Technology

Kelyn Technologies is a leading provider of cyber-resilient data protection solutions purpose-built for the Public Sector. With a mission to simplify the management of today’s complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Kelyn delivers a robust Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering that unifies best-in-breed technologies with highly skilled, U.S.-based support and services.

By integrating industry-leading technology with operational excellence, Kelyn Technologies empowers Public Sector customers to strengthen their cyber posture, reduce operational burden, and gain confidence in the security, availability, and recoverability of their data—across every environment they operate.

Contact

Tyler Dlugozima

(813) 997-6721

Tyler.Dlugozima@Kelyntech.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com