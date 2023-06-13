Correction: Disclosure of transparency - Notification

Summary
Ascencio received a transparency declaration from AGEAS Group notifying that their voting rights have crossed downward the threshold of 5%. The Group declares a shareholding at a level of 4,99 %.
Content of notification
The declaration dated on June,5th 2023 includes the following informations :
|Reason of the notification
| Downward crossing of the 5% threshold
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
|Notification by
|A parent undertaking or a controlling person
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|AGEAS Group
|Date on wich the threshold is crossed
|June 5, 2023
|Threshold that is crossed
|5% (below)
|Denominator
|6.595.985 shares
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
|Ageas SA owns AG Insurance (75%) / Ag Insurance owns AG Real Estate (100%) / AG Real Estate owns AG Real Estate Assets Management (100%) / AG insurance owns AG Finance (100%)
The notification can be consulted on the Company website www.ascencio.be.
