Tekbox Digital Solutions Now Available from TestEquity

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the largest distributor of electronic test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced that it will now offer Tekbox test equipment and accessories for customers who need to ensure the quality, compliance, and reliability of their products.



Tekbox offers a range of EMC pre-compliance test equipment and accessories. These products are designed to help customers meet their testing needs in a variety of industries, including electronics, telecommunications, and aerospace. With this new partnership, TestEquity customers can choose from an even wider range of high-quality test equipment, such as LISN devices. The EMC pre-compliance solutions from Tekbox will allow TestEquity customers to perform electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing on their products to ensure they meet regulatory requirements before being submitted for formal compliance testing.

“New designs get to market faster when official EMC compliance tests go smoothly, so our customers always want to the best EMC pre-compliance test equipment they can find,” said Scott Cave, Director of Product Management at TestEquity. “Adding Tekbox gives our customers an even better selection.”

Tekbox also manufacture a wide variety of RF current probes, RF cables, near field probes, attenuators, and antennas that are widely used to test communication systems, in the electronics, telecommunications, and aerospace industries.

“TestEquity has a wealth of experience working with the industries that use our products,” said Wolfgang Hanel, Managing Director of Tekbox Digital Solutions. “We know our products are in good hands.”

About TestEquity

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the electronics industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Tekbox

Tekbox was founded as a design services company in 2008 focusing on automotive, agricultural, and environmental products. EMC pre-compliance testing was always considered essential to reducing time to market and product development costs, leading Tekbox to become a popular brand for affordable EMC pre-compliance test equipment and continues to industrialize its range of test equipment. Today, Tekbox is very vertically integrated, with an experienced team of hardware, firmware and software engineer as well as a capable manufacturing department in house.

