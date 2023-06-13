Wesdome Provides Further Updates on Forest Fires in Quebec and Ontario

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has resumed all underground mining and exploration activities. Limited surface exploration has resumed, such as barge drilling as we continue to follow government guidelines and recommendations.

Mr. Warwick Morley-Jepson, Board Chair and Interim CEO, commented “The forest fires in Quebec are now largely contained, with underground operations and exploration having resumed safely. Total down time for underground activities was 36 hours, or 3 shifts, while surface milling was unaffected. This is not expected to impact production or ramp development, which remains ahead of schedule. Eagle has been operating normally with no interruptions or restrictions as the closest fire remains more than 100 kilometres away, and winds carrying the plumes of smoke have not come within the vicinity of the mine. Both operations remain on alert with monitoring of the situation to continue. We would like to extend our utmost gratitude to the firefighters and all first responders for their excellent work in safely containing these fires.”

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”

