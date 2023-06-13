Whiskers & Wheels Fundraising Festival Cruising Into Marymoor Park

Redmond, Washington, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tulip Ride, the Pacific Northwest’s largest motorcycle ride in support of Seattle Humane, has evolved into a one-day event at Marymoor Park that celebrates and welcomes lovers of pets and all modes of transportation. Whiskers & Wheels rides onto the scene on Saturday, July 29.

“This year, Whiskers & Wheels will celebrate the growth of interest in helping Seattle Humane on their mission to save lives and complete families. Whether you ride a motorcycle or bicycle, drive a car or walk, grab a ticket and enjoy a day in the sun with live music, great food, and some of Hollywood’s favorites,” said Jeff Henshaw, Whiskers & Wheels founder and organizer.

Attendees will enjoy making some four-legged friends through Seattle Humane’s MaxMobile, listening to live music by local band, Vertigo Zoo, checking out the latest 2023 motorcycle models from Eastside Harley-Davidson, hitting up some delicious food trucks and celebrity appearances by longtime Tulip Ride supporters, who will be available for photos and to sign autographs. They are also encouraged to bring out their motorcycles and cars for Best-in-Show awards.

“We’ve been honored to be the beneficiary of the Tulip Ride for many years and are grateful to founder Jeff Henshaw for continuing to support our lifesaving mission with Whiskers & Wheels,” said Seattle Humane President & CEO Christopher Ross. “This new iteration combines some of the best aspects of the Tulip Ride in one place for the whole community to enjoy. And we get to bring shelter pets who couldn’t participate in the Tulip Ride due to a lack of driver’s licenses and opposable thumbs.”

Whiskers & Wheels starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29. Supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as VIP tickets are discounted through the end of June and are required for celebrity encounters. Tickets and more information are available at whiskersandwheels.org.

Whiskers & Wheels is a volunteer-run event, and all ticket sales and donations go directly to Seattle Humane in support of the vital services they provide to our community.

Celebrity Appearances

Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan)

Tricia Helfer (Lucifer’s Charlotte)

Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon’s Scorsese)

Bender (95.7FM The Jet’s Mornings with Bender & Jodi)

Rekha Sharma (Star Trek Discovery’s Commander Ellen Landry)

Food Vendors

Blazing Bagels

Foody Moody

Birrieria Pepe El Toro

Contact: Jeff Henshaw, Whiskers & Wheels Founder and Organizer , 206-486-4955 or info@whiskersandwheels.org and Brandon Macz, Public Relations & Social Media Specialist, 425-274-1501 or brandon@seattlehumane.org

About Seattle Humane

Founded in 1897, Seattle Humane proudly promotes the human-animal bond by saving and serving pets in need. We are more than a shelter – Seattle Humane is a pet resource center for the region, providing adoption services, a pet food bank and support for pet owners, low-cost spay/neuter surgeries and wellness exams, humane education for all ages and more. All made possible through the support of a generous community. Seattle Humane is located in Bellevue, at 13212 SE Eastgate Way. For more information, visit www.seattlehumane.org or call (425) 641-0080.