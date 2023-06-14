English Danish

14 June 2023

Press Release

New CMO in Pharma Equity Groups subsidiary Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S

We are delighted to present Dr Christopher M Burton MD, PhD, (born 1973) an accomplished and results-driven industry physician with extensive experience in clinical research and development, as our new Chief Medical Officer, CMO, and an important addition to Reponex senior management team.

Dr Burton brings a wealth of expertise in developing strategies for pharmaceutical products, encompassing all phases of development from discovery to market. His professional medical career spans 25 years, having qualified as a medical doctor from Imperial College, London in 1998. Dr Burton worked for several years in clinical medicine to the level of registrar, is a Member of the Royal College of Physicians, and has international clinical experience from working in hospitals in England, Australia, and Denmark. He subsequently completed a PhD in transplant immunology at University of Copenhagen, before transitioning to the pharmaceutical industry in 2007.

During his industry career, Dr Burton has experience from both large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies (Novo Nordisk and ALK), as well as small MedTech and biotech companies. Dr Burton has also provided clinical development and medical affairs consultancy services to a wide range of pharmaceutical clients supporting global, regional, or national initiatives across a range of therapeutic indications linked to inflammation, immunology, metabolic disease, and haematological and solid organ malignant disease. He has previously been involved in the development and commercialization of global brands and has a global network and contacts with key opinion leaders and pharmaceutical industry professionals.

With a solid foundation in line management and project leadership from diverse medical roles within the pharmaceutical industry, in addition to his earlier professional experience in clinical medicine and academic research, Dr Burton brings valuable expertise to Reponex's drug development endeavours.

Dr Burton has a track record of achieving ambitious research and commercial goals. He has specific clinical development experience of working with one of Reponex’s pipeline candidate pharmaceuticals.

Reponex is an organization focused on achieving clinical development goals through an efficient and agile approach. Our new Chief Medical Officer embodies these attributes with a versatile analytical and clinical skill set, and an extensive network of pharmaceutical professionals and opinion leaders. Dr Burton’s integrated competencies and solid work history promises to drive long-standing value contributions to Reponex.

Please see https://youtu.be/jqAi_0Mi1jQ for a digital presentation of Dr Christopher M Burton

"We are very pleased that it has been possible to bring Dr Christopher M. Burton into Reponex. Christopher Burton’s extensive clinical and industry experience and research expertise will strengthen the company as we progress the development of our clinical stage therapeutics,” says Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO.

Changes in the executive management in Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S



Professor Søren Nielsen has been the interim CEO in Reponex since 11 October 2022 and has formerly been in the board of directors for Reponex. Professor Nielsen has chosen to focus his future efforts to support AKI Therapeutics A/S and in RepoCeuticals A/S. Therefore, it has been decided that Thomas Kaas Selsø, who is already CEO of Pharma Equity Group, will take over as CEO of Reponex.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Professor Søren Nielsen for his great contributions to the company over the years, and we wish him all the best for the future.

About Pharma Equity Group A/S



Pharma Equity Group A/S is a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Stock Exchange, with a focus on early investment in innovative life science companies (in or before phase 2) that develop technologies and therapies that have the potential to improve human health and quality of life.

Pharma Equity Group A/S portfolio currently includes Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel, effective treatments for diseases that have significant patient and social impact.