Global Algae and Seaweed Protein Market Report 2023: A $1.3 Billion Market by 2028 - Market Revenue Data for 2022, Estimates for 2023, and CAGR Projections through 2028

The global market for algae and seaweed protein was valued at $904.7 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $1.3 billion by the end of 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the global market, while the North American market is projected to show the highest CAGR, at 7.7%, during the forecast period.



The global market is segmented into microalgae and seaweed/macroalgae. In 2022, the microalgae segment accounted for 88.1% of the global market, and is expected to have a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.



By application, the global market is segmented into food and beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed and other segments. In 2022, the food and beverage segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The dietary supplements segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, at 7.8%.



Demand for algae and seaweed protein will increase over the forecast period due to factors such as the growing number of vegans, higher product use in food and beverage applications, and growing consumer awareness of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

The main factors driving the expansion of the algal protein market are the rising demand for naturally produced foods and health supplements, an increase in the number of health-conscious customers, and the continuing increase in the world population.

The COVID-19 epidemic has had only a minor impact on the market for algal protein. Growing consumer demand for dietary supplements made from algae, particularly those made from spirulina, fueled industry expansion throughout the pandemic.

The report also discusses the major players in each regional market. The report concludes with a focus on the competitive landscape and includes profiles of the major vendors.

Company profiles of the leading global players, including Algenuity Ltd., Arizona Algae Products LLC, Corbion N.V., DIC Corp., E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd., Earthrise Nutritionals LLC, Nutrex Hawaii, Seaweed & Co., and Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of actual market size and revenue forecast for global algae and seaweed protein market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type, application, and region

Country specific data analysis and market growth forecasts for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, the U.K., South Africa, and Saudi Arabia etc.

Discussion of the market growth drivers, opportunities and restraints, technology updates, and key regulations affecting the market for algae and seaweed protein as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

A comparative study and SWOT analysis of the global algae and seaweed protein market, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

Analysis of market opportunities and trends with a holistic review of the Porter's five forces analysis and value chain analysis considering both micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace

Review of the patent filings and patent publications for innovations in algae and seaweed protein market

Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, increasing investment on R&D activities, market development strategies, and company value share analysis

Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $962.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1338.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

Market Outlook

Industry Overview

Regulatory Landscape

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Procurement

Algae and Seaweed Protein Manufacturing

Sales and Distribution

End-users

Algae and Seaweed Protein Production Process

Strain Selection

Algae Cultivation

Drying of Algal Biomass

Cell Disruption

Protein Separation

Chapter 4 Esg Perspective

Importance of Esg in the Alternative Protein Industry

Esg Pillars in Algae and Seaweed Protein Industry

Esg Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

Esg Practices in the Algae and Seaweed Protein Industry

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Market for Algae and Seaweed Proteins

Market Growth Drivers

Growing Market for Alternative Proteins

Growing Animal Feed Industry

Increasing Demand for Dietary Supplements

Market Restraints

Higher Market Penetration of Animal-Based Protein

Allergic Reactions to Algae Protein

Market Opportunities

Growing Interest in Veganism

SWOT Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Microalgae

Spirulina

Chlorella

Others

Seaweed/Macroalgae

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Algae and Seaweed Proteins

North American Market for Algae and Seaweed Protein

United States

Canada

European Market for Algae and Seaweed Proteins

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Market for Algae and Seaweed Protein

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Market for Algae and Seaweed Protein

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Market for Algae and Seaweed Protein

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Patent Review

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Developments by Companies in the Market

