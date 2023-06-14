Liquidity Services to Present at the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference

BETHESDA, Md., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced that Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, will present at the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference on June 21, 2023, with one-on-one meetings throughout the day. The presentation by Mr. Angrick will be available for viewing on the IDEAS conference page beginning at 6:00 am ET, with a playback available through the Liquidity Services Investor page following the event.



Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

