Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Björnman Tommi

Tommi Björnman has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.

Acquisitions on June 9, 2023:

Total amount 937 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 2.7853

Acquisitions on June 12, 2023:

Total amount 1,663 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8000

Acquisitions on June 13, 2023:

Total amount 354 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 2.7686

Acquisitions in total:

Total amount 2,954 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 2.7916

Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tommi Björnman

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 33329/6/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 662 Unit price: 2.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 201 Unit price: 2.75 EUR

(3): Volume: 74 Unit price: 2.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 937 Volume weighted average price: 2.78533 EUR

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 33412/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 101 Unit price: 2.75 EUR

(2): Volume: 243 Unit price: 2.75 EUR

(3): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.82 EUR

(4): Volume: 251 Unit price: 2.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 1595 Volume weighted average price: 2.80176 EUR

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 33415/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-12

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 55 Unit price: 2.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 55 Volume weighted average price: 2.76 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-12

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 13 Unit price: 2.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 13 Volume weighted average price: 2.76 EUR

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 33416/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-13

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.68 EUR

(2): Volume: 85 Unit price: 2.74 EUR

(3): Volume: 135 Unit price: 2.76 EUR

(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 325 Volume weighted average price: 2.76585 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-13

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 29 Unit price: 2.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 29 Volume weighted average price: 2.8 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

