Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Björnman Tommi

Suominen Corporation June 14, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (EEST)
Tommi Björnman has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.
Acquisitions on June 9, 2023:
- Total amount 937 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.7853
Acquisitions on June 12, 2023:
- Total amount 1,663 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8000
Acquisitions on June 13, 2023:
- Total amount 354 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.7686
Acquisitions in total:
- Total amount 2,954 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.7916
Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tommi Björnman
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 33329/6/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 662 Unit price: 2.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 201 Unit price: 2.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 74 Unit price: 2.75 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 937 Volume weighted average price: 2.78533 EUR
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 33412/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 101 Unit price: 2.75 EUR
(2): Volume: 243 Unit price: 2.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.82 EUR
(4): Volume: 251 Unit price: 2.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 1595 Volume weighted average price: 2.80176 EUR
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 33415/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-12
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 55 Unit price: 2.76 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 55 Volume weighted average price: 2.76 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-12
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 13 Unit price: 2.76 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 13 Volume weighted average price: 2.76 EUR
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 33416/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-13
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.68 EUR
(2): Volume: 85 Unit price: 2.74 EUR
(3): Volume: 135 Unit price: 2.76 EUR
(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 325 Volume weighted average price: 2.76585 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-13
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 29 Unit price: 2.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 29 Volume weighted average price: 2.8 EUR
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.