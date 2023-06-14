IntelliTrans Receives 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

ATLANTA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , a leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces being named a winner of a 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. These awards profile innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain. IntelliTrans was chosen for its supply chain project with a global manufacturer of paper & forest products. With IntelliTrans’ supply chain execution and visibility platform in place, this large lumber producer can focus on the strategic side of its business and let the technology handle its day-to-day freight management.



"From demand planning and forecasting to implementing the ultimate in warehouse automation, the past 12 months have seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt, and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “That’s why it’s important today’s supply chains run on collaboration. Companies partnered to implement each other’s software and technology and work smarter together. And, it's these partnerships that have enabled many supply chain organizations to better manage inventory, reduce costs, retain employees, track data and analytics, and build resilience for whatever disruptions may lie ahead.”

“IntelliTrans is pleased to receive the 2023 Top Supply Chain Project award for its work with a global manufacturer, which gained efficiencies that allowed the company’s logistics team members more time back in their busy day,” says Ken Sherman, President of IntelliTrans. “Using the IntelliTrans TMS at the manufacturer to automate processes has resulted in $3.65M savings while the IntelliTrans Global Visibility Platform delivers $5M in savings.”

IntelliTrans automates transportation processes at the paper & forest products manufacturer. It helps the manufacturer readily identify and leverage viable freight opportunities—something it wasn’t managing efficiently with its manual systems. IntelliTrans also provides sensors inside of silos to provide visibility on when replenishment is needed. By having IntelliTrans audit and pay freight bills, this manufacturer has saved over $4.8M dollars.

Go to https://sdce.me/av7r0h to view the list of Top Supply Chain Projects winners. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards for upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company (NYSE: ROP), provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by IntelliTrans’ cloud-based Control Tower ( Global Visibility Platform℠ ) and IntelliTrans TMS ( Transportation Management System ), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides seamless shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. President Ken Sherman was named one of the top 10 Influential Leader by Railway Age magazine readers. Learn more at our website, linked here .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.