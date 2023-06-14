English French

Quadient’s Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable Cloud Solutions Gain Momentum Fueled by Strong Customer Adoption in the UK

Paris, June 14, 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced that its Accounts Payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR) cloud solutions are experiencing strong dynamics in 2023, particularly fueled by accelerating go-to-market momentum in the UK.

In the period from February, the start of Quadient’s fiscal year, through end of May, Quadient AP by Beanworks and Quadient AR by YayPay cloud solutions accounted for 27% of all Quadient’s new software customers globally, up from 20% in the same period in 2022. New customers of Quadient’s AR and AP solutions have come from a wide variety of industries—financial services, healthcare, education, hospitality and food and beverage.

The momentum was particularly fueled by great progress in the UK, where approximately 20% of new software customers acquired in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 are for Quadient AP and Quadient AR, compared to 3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Recently onboarded customers in the UK this year include organizations such as Radiant Post, Goldsmiths Students’ Union, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Gartenart and Huntsman. Combined, new UK customers in 2023 are already processing over 11,000 invoices per month through Quadient’s solutions.

“We are thrilled with the growth of our Quadient AR and Quadient AP solutions, and more particularly with their increasing adoption in the UK. We’re honored to have been chosen by these new businesses and welcome them to the Quadient community,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. “Our AI-powered AP and AR cloud solutions help automate and simplify our customers’ financial processes, empowering their finance and accounts teams to make informed decisions, focus on high-level tasks and help them better achieve their business goals. We look forward to nurturing these new relationships and helping them get the best outcome from our complete portfolio of the industry’s most advanced technologies.”

Both Quadient AP and Quadient AR solutions connect to the Quadient Hub, a comprehensive and unified software-as-a-service platform that provides a single-entry point into all Quadient Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) cloud solutions for customer communication management and financial automation.

Quadient AR was listed as a 2022 Technology Leader by analyst firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its SPARK Matrix of the global AR applications market. Additionally, Quadient for the first time was recognized by Gartner® in its Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications for Quadient AR this year.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-699-8979 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

