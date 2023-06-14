SOITEC: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022-2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

English French





AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022-2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT



Bernin (Grenoble), France, June 14, 2023 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative semiconductor materials, today announces the filing of its 2022-2023 Universal Registration Document in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF) under number D.23-0482.



The 2022-2023 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public in compliance with applicable laws and regulations and a French and English version is available for consultation on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com under Investors section – Financial Reports). A French version is also available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).



The 2022-2023 Universal Registration Document notably contains:



- the annual financial report, comprising the management report, the consolidated and statutory financial statements and related Statutory Auditors’ reports, information on the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors and the declaration by the person responsible for the Universal Registration Document;



- the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;



- the description of the share buyback program;



- the consolidated statement of non-financial performance;



- the information relating to the Annual General Meeting of July 25, 2023.



Agenda



First-quarter 2023-2024 revenue: July 25, 2023, after market close.



Annual General Meeting: July 25, 2023.



About Soitec



Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,700 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to meet its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the United States and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, Soitec adopted in 2021 its corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: “We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences.”



