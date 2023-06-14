340 eXp Realty ICON Agents and Teams Recognized on RealTrends ‘America’s Best’ List for 2023

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that 340 eXp Realty ICON agents and teams were named to the RealTrends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals , an annual list of the finest real estate agents and teams by state, ranked by sides and sales volume.

“I am so proud to see our community of agents continue to be recognized for the talented group of professionals they are,” said Glenn Sanford, founder and CEO of eXp Realty. “These 340 ICON agents and teams are truly the best in the business and I thank them for their continued partnership.”

Notable insights into eXp Realty’s rankings this year include:

Three eXp Realty agents ranked No. 1 by volume: Brandon Howard (Rogers, Arkansas), Heath Moulton (Ankeny, Iowa) and Tijana Jones (Williston, North Dakota)

The Don Wenner Team (Allentown, Pennsylvania), ranked fifth in the country for teams by sides with 2,647 sides

John Scalia (Cooper City, Florida) ranked sixth in the country for agents by sides with 862 sides

16 out of 60 eXp Realty agents were ranked in the top 5 by sides

44 out of 100 eXp Realty teams were ranked in the top 5 by sides

11 eXp Realty agents ranked in the top 5 by volume

10 eXp Realty teams ranked No. 1 by volume

38 eXp Realty teams ranked in the top 5 by volume

eXp Realty teams account for 57 of the 453 (13%) teams in the Mega Category for Teams ranked by sides



Last week, 48 eXp Realty agents and teams were named to the 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry’s The Thousand list , an annual, national program that ranks the top 500 agents and top 500 teams by transaction sides and sales volume. Earlier this year, eXp Realty also issued four inaugural rankings to celebrate its top performers worldwide in 2022: Top 50 Individual Agents in the U.S., Canada and International; Top 50 Teams in the U.S. and Canada; Top 50 International Teams; and Top 20 Commercial Producers. These rankings recognize many of eXp Realty’s ICON agents who have achieved exceptional production while exemplifying the company’s core values.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 88,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

Jennifer Zimmerman

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia, Managing Partner

Hayflower Partners

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb01791b-587c-49a1-8b78-76d67d68d219