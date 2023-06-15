Invitation to Mendus’ update on vididencel program as online and on-site events on June 27th, 2023

English Swedish

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, will provide an update on its lead program vididencel on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The update will take place in an online event and, separately, on-site at the company’s headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.



During the events, Mendus’ leadership team will present the key elements of the development path for vididencel, including the clinical trial strategy and the recently announced alliance with Sweden-based biologics manufacturer NorthX Biologics.





Online event

This meeting will be held as an online event, for which dial-in details will be provided via the corporate website in due time.

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Time: 10.00 - 11.00 CEST, registration via the registration link to be provided via

https://mendus.com/

A replay of the webcast will be available via the corporate website following the live event.





On-site event at Mendus’ premises in Stockholm, Sweden

The event will start with a presentation by the Management Team followed by a Q&A session. Questions for the management team can be sent to ir@mendus.com prior to the event or addressed after the presentation by the Management Team.

This meeting will be held as an on-site event, which will be open to in-person attendance only.

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Venue: Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, Stockholm

Time: 18.00 - 20.00 CEST, registration in-person attendance starting at 17.30

Since capacity is limited, please register your interest to participate in the event by email to ir@mendus.com prior to June 21, 2023.





ABOUT VIDIDENCEL

Vididencel is a whole cell-based vaccine designed to improve immunity against residual cancer cells. Vididencel is being developed as a cancer maintenance therapy, aimed at prevention or delay of tumor recurrence, the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Vididencel is currently studied in a Phase 2 monotherapy trial (ADVANCE II) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a blood-borne tumor which leads to recurrence in the majority of patients within the first year after high-intensity chemotherapy, due to residual disease. In the most recent read-out of the ADVANCE II trial of December 2022, the majority of patients (12/20) were alive and disease-free after the initial 70-week study period with follow up ranging from 16-47 months, despite having measurable residual disease at study entry. In a next study, vididencel will be combined with the currently approved drug for AML maintenance, oral azacitidine, as a step-up to pivotal-stage development. Mendus expects this new trial to start in 2023H2. An additional survival read-out for the ongoing ADVANCE II trial is expected 2023Q4.





ABOUT THE NORTHX BIOLOGICS ALLIANCE

On June 8, 2023, Mendus announced that it has entered into a manufacturing alliance with NorthX Biologics AB (“NorthX”). NorthX is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and serves as the National Swedish Innovation Hub for the GMP manufacture of biologics used in vaccines, gene therapy and other advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs). Mendus and NorthX will co-establish cell therapy manufacturing capabilities in Sweden, which will be used for late-stage development and commercial manufacturing of vididencel.





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/





