Aurora Mobile Limited Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “Despite the challenging macro environment, we successfully concluded the first quarter of 2023. With business and social activities slowly recovering during Q1’2023 following a shift in COVID policy towards the end of 2022, some of our businesses were impacted to varying degrees. However, we are pleased to report that so far in Q2’2023 we have witnessed good momentum in revenue growth especially from Developer Services. We carried on with our strict cost management strategy and cautious hirings, flattened our management structure and, as a result, our overall expenditures have continued to drop year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.

Let me share some of the key results with you:

Lowest net loss since 2019’Q3, at RMB15.2 million

Lowest operating expenses since IPO! At RMB64.8 million

AR turnover days at 39 days



Developer Services revenues decreased by 24% year-over-year, mainly due to the weakness in Value-added-services, offset by the growth in Subscription Services. Subscription Services revenues were RMB37.5 million, up 9% year-over-year mainly fueled by increasing ARPU. Subscription Services as our core business include JPUSH, Analytics, UMS and other products and despite the external uncertain macro environment, we signed up many well-known clients. Going into Q2’2023, we expect some major recovery in Subscription Services, and we hope we will see double-digit growth on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Value-added-services revenues were RMB8.0 million, decreased by 69% year-over-year which was a result of weak advertising demand. We believe Ad related revenue will continue to be impacted by the uncertain and volatile macroeconomic environment.

Moving on to our products and services, we have seen strong growth potential and interest in the EngageLab platform that we launched during Q4 last year. We have implemented various improvements to all the products under EngageLab. Recently, EngageLab has established a reliable network of data centers in multiple regions around the world to ensure that customers can choose the storage location that best suits their business needs. These data centers meet the highest security standards and have passed a rigorous certification and audit process. In addition to Singapore, EngageLab has now added more data center options for overseas customers to deploy the push notification products AppPush and WebPush. These include China-Hong Kong, Germany-Frankfurt, USA-California, Japan-Tokyo, South Korea-Seoul, UAE-Dubai, Brazil-Sao Paulo and Australia-Sydney. Customers can select an appropriate data center to store data for an application based on comprehensive considerations such as the location of their end users and regulations. We will continue to invest in technology innovation and global infrastructure building and are committed to providing our customers with the highest level of data security and compliance assurance.

We are thrilled to report that EngageLab has attracted numerous valuable overseas customers and generated significant revenue and ARPU in just a few months. Encouragingly, new contributions from overseas customers continue to outpace those from domestic customers and we anticipate that our overseas business will be one of our biggest growth drivers going forward. Our products have been well-received by customers in multiple countries and regions, including the USA, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore. With this recognition from our customers, we remain committed to enhancing our products and services to enable global developers to achieve high-efficiency and cost-effective user reach.”

Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, “We were facing external uncertainties during Q1’2023, and our Vertical Applications business was also challenged this quarter. Vertical Applications mainly consist of Financial Risk Management and Market Intelligence. Vertical Applications revenues decreased by 22% year-over-year. Both Financial Risk Management and Market Intelligence segments, revenues were negatively impacted and decreased by 20% and 5%, respectively, year-over-year to RMB11.8 million and RMB7.2 million. Our Q1’2023 revenue was impacted since many of our customers were not able to close contracts on time due to COVID outbreaks. Going into Q2’2023, we have seen recovery in the revenue from both segments already.

We are on track in our operational goal to become a more efficient company by centralizing our resources to focus on fewer but more important tasks. During Q1’2023, operating expenses marked another all-time low since IPO at RMB64.8 million. Our net loss also narrowed down to RMB15.2 million, the lowest since 2019’Q3.

We continued to maintain a healthy AR turnover days level at 39 days. Usually, Q1 is the slower quarter due to the Chinese New Year holiday, so I am glad to see our persistent payment collection policy works effectively.

Total Deferred Revenue, which represents cash collected in advance from customers for future contract performance, ended the quarter on a high note, at RMB133.8 million. This is the 12th quarter our deferred revenue balance has exceeded RMB100 million. Healthy cash flow aside, the level of Deferred Revenue also signifies that our business is in great shape. Our customers have continued to buy our products and services quarter after quarter and year after year. We are very pleased with the trending of this Deferred Revenue balance.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB65.4 million (US$9.5 million), a decrease of 23% from RMB85.3 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19 on overall macroeconomic conditions.

Cost of revenues was RMB19.4 million (US$2.8 million), a decrease of 28% from RMB26.8 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was mainly due to a RMB10.7 million decrease in media cost, and offset by a RMB1.7 million increase in technical service cost.

Gross profit was RMB46.0 million (US$6.7 million), a decrease of 21% from RMB58.5 million in the same quarter of last year.

Total operating expenses were RMB64.8 million (US$9.4 million), a decrease of 31% from RMB94.5 million in the same quarter of last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB31.7 million (US$4.6 million), a decrease of 21% from RMB40.0 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.4 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB1.3 million decrease in cloud cost, and a RMB3.9 million decrease in depreciation expense.

were RMB31.7 million (US$4.6 million), a decrease of 21% from RMB40.0 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.4 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB1.3 million decrease in cloud cost, and a RMB3.9 million decrease in depreciation expense. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB18.9 million (US$2.8 million), a decrease of 28% from RMB26.3 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB7.2 million decrease in personnel costs.

were RMB18.9 million (US$2.8 million), a decrease of 28% from RMB26.3 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB7.2 million decrease in personnel costs. General and administrative expenses were RMB14.3 million (US$2.1 million), a decrease of 49% from RMB28.2 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB8.4 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB2.9 million decrease in professional fee, and a RMB1.8 million decrease in bad debt provision.



Loss from operations was RMB18.9 million (US$2.7 million), compared with RMB36.0 million in the same quarter of last year.

Net Loss was RMB15.2 million (US$2.2 million), compared with RMB30.9 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB11.5 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB17.7 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a negative RMB7.5 million (US$1.1 million) compared with a negative RMB8.2 million for the same quarter of last year.

The cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash were RMB88.4 million (US$12.9 million) as of March 31, 2023 compared with RMB116.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Update on Share Repurchase

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had repurchased a total of 1,387,978 ADS, of which 193,903 ADSs, or around US$123.9 thousand were repurchased during the first quarter in 2023 at the average purchase price of US$0.64.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, impairment of long-lived assets, impairment of long-term investment and change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of land use right, income tax expenses/(benefits), share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, impairment of long-lived assets, impairment of long-term investment and change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract.

The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.

The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Footnote:

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2023.





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues 85,330 86,914 65,433 9,528 Cost of revenues (26,828 ) (27,118 ) (19,441 ) (2,831 ) Gross profit 58,502 59,796 45,992 6,697 Operating expenses Research and development (39,978 ) (35,009 ) (31,681 ) (4,613 ) Sales and marketing (26,283 ) (24,480 ) (18,890 ) (2,751 ) General and administrative(1) (28,196 ) (35,893 ) (14,273 ) (2,078 ) Total operating expenses (94,457 ) (95,382 ) (64,844 ) (9,442 ) Loss from operations (35,955 ) (35,586 ) (18,852 ) (2,745 ) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net (597 ) 847 25 4 Interest income 1,251 406 330 48 Interest expenses (1,846 ) (321 ) (223 ) (32 ) Other income 4,805 2,308 3,316 483 Change in fair value of structured deposits - 7 13 2 Change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract 1,441 74 - - Loss before income taxes (30,901 ) (32,265 ) (15,391 ) (2,240 ) Income tax benefits 4 480 150 22 Net loss (30,897 ) (31,785 ) (15,241 ) (2,218 ) Less: net (loss)/income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,089 ) 871 (175 ) (25 ) Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders (29,808 ) (32,656 ) (15,066 ) (2,193 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders (29,808 ) (32,656 ) (15,066 ) (2,193 ) Net loss per share, for Class A and Class B common shares: Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted (0.38 ) (0.41 ) (0.19 ) (0.03 ) Shares used in net loss per share computation: Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted 62,058,860 62,674,291 62,766,001 62,766,001 Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments 309 (1,447 ) (804 ) (117 ) Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 309 (1,447 ) (804 ) (117 ) Total comprehensive loss (30,588 ) (33,232 ) (16,045 ) (2,335 ) Less: comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,089 ) 871 (175 ) (25 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders (29,499 ) (34,103 ) (15,870 ) (2,310 ) (1) Starting from January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“ASU 2016-13”), which requires the measurement and recognition of expected credit losses for financial assets held at amortized cost. ASU 2016-13 replaces the existing incurred loss impairment model with an expected loss methodology, which will result in more timely recognition of credit losses.





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) As of December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 116,128 88,255 12,851 Restricted cash 132 132 19 Accounts receivable 29,727 26,381 3,841 Prepayments and other current assets 30,401 33,742 4,914 Amounts due from a related party 255 242 35 Total current assets 176,643 148,752 21,660 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 141,901 141,126 20,550 Property and equipment, net 14,947 11,880 1,730 Operating lease right-of-use assets(2) 33,756 32,346 4,710 Intangible assets, net 23,947 22,340 3,253 Goodwill 37,785 37,785 5,502 Other non-current assets 4,128 2,165 315 Total non-current assets 256,464 247,642 36,060 Total assets 433,107 396,394 57,720 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term loan 5,000 5,000 728 Accounts payable 18,169 18,384 2,677 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 138,804 131,130 19,094 Operating lease liabilities(2) 18,133 18,215 2,652 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 75,333 65,222 9,497 Total current liabilities 255,439 237,951 34,648 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue 3,585 2,715 395 Operating lease liabilities(2) 6,959 5,253 765 Deferred tax liabilities 4,824 4,660 679 Other non-current liabilities 4,058 1,990 290 Total non-current liabilities 19,426 14,618 2,129 Total liabilities 274,865 252,569 36,777 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 30,552 30,552 4,449 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares 50 50 7 Treasury shares (1,689 ) (848 ) (123 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,037,007 1,038,208 151,175 Accumulated deficit (925,982 ) (941,637 ) (137,113 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,304 17,500 2,548 Total shareholders’ equity 127,690 113,273 16,494 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders’ equity 433,107 396,394 57,720 (2) The Company adopted ASU No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) and the respective updates for annual reporting periods beginning after December 15, 2021 and interim periods within fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2022. Results for three months ended March 31, 2023 are presented under the new accounting standard, while prior period amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with the Company's historical accounting practices under ASC 840.





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) Three months ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss: Net loss (30,897 ) (31,785 ) (15,241 ) (2,218 ) Add: Share-based compensation 3,392 861 3,038 442 Reduction in force charges 4,191 1,584 688 100 Impairment of long-term investment 7,016 415 - - Impairment of long-lived assets - 22,400 - - Change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract (1,441 ) (74 ) - - Adjusted net loss (17,739 ) (6,599 ) (11,515 ) (1,676 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss (30,897 ) (31,785 ) (15,241 ) (2,218 ) Add: Income tax benefits (4 ) (480 ) (150 ) (22 ) Interest expenses 1,846 321 223 32 Depreciation of property and equipment 6,636 5,517 2,186 318 Amortization of intangible assets 1,076 1,631 1,606 234 Amortization of land use right - 183 183 27 EBITDA (21,343 ) (24,613 ) (11,193 ) (1,629 ) Add: Share-based compensation 3,392 861 3,038 442 Reduction in force charges 4,191 1,584 688 100 Impairment of long-term investment 7,016 415 - - Impairment of long-lived assets - 22,400 - - Change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract (1,441 ) (74 ) - - Adjusted EBITDA (8,185 ) 573 (7,467 ) (1,087 )



