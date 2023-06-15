Construction contract (Ülemiste educational complex)

English Estonian

AS Nordecon group company Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE) and Mainor Ülemiste AS signed a contract for the design and construction of the first stage of the Ülemiste educational complex at Valukoja 9, Tallinn. In the first stage, a building section for International School of Tallinn and Ülemiste Community Building with total gross area of approximately 6,000 sqm will be built.

The total value of the contract is close to 11.5 million euros without VAT and the works will be completed in December of 2024.

Ülemiste educational complex is a project for which Nordecon AS has already made a stock exchange announcement on 10 March 2022. A new reduced-volume design and construction contract was hereby concluded for this project, which is to be performed by Nordecon Betoon OÜ.

