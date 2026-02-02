Construction contract (Park Rae first building)

Nordecon AS and East Capital Park Rae OÜ have signed a contract for the construction of the first building and the related outdoor areas of the logistics and light industrial park Park Rae, planned in Rae municipality, located at Pähklimäe tee 11. The value of the contract is €15.8 million, plus VAT, and the works will be completed in 13 months.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2024 was 224 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close 425 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

