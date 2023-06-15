15 June 2023

Announcement no. 35

Changes to the Board of Directors in Pharma Equity Group

Today, the company has received notice that the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Peter Mørch Eriksen and Board Member Ole Larsen have decided to resign from the Board with immediate effect.

The Board has thereafter constituted itself with Christian Vinding Thomsen as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: 2622 7222

Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: 40 22 21 14

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group A/S is a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Stock Exchange, with a focus on early investment in innovative life science companies (in or before phase 2) that develop technologies and therapies that have the potential to improve human health and quality of life.

Pharma Equity Group A/S portfolio currently includes Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel, effective treatments for diseases that have significant patient and social impact.