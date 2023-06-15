AS Silvano Fashion Group decisions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

English Estonian

On the 24th of May 2023, the AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on May 24, 2023, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bc3e622810054b7a49a4f706f81ac5063&lang=en&src=listed and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ and in the daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.



The resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders were voted by 10 shareholders, whose shares represented 21 872 817 votes or 60,76% of the total share capital. Therefore, the Meeting was eligible to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda of the Meeting.

The following resolutions were passed at the Meeting:



Item 1: Approval of the annual report of AS Silvano Fashion Group for 2022

The Meeting decided:

To approve the annual report of AS Silvano Fashion Group for 2022.



Tabulation of the votes:

For: 21 872 817votes, representing 60,76% of the votes of the AGM;

Against: 14 127 183 votes, representing 39,24% of the votes of the AGM;

Impartial: 0 votes, representing 0,00% of the votes of the AGM.

Item 2: Distribution of the profit of AS Silvano Fashion Group in 2022

The Meeting decided:

2.1. To approve AS Silvano Fashion Group the net profit for the financial year 2022 of 11,796,000 euros.

2.2. Not to separate AS Silvano Fashion Group funds from the net profit of the financial year 2022 to the reserve capital of AS Silvano Fashion Group or other reserves prescribed by law or the articles of association.

2.3. Leave the net profit undistributed and include the net profit of the financial year 2022 in the retained earnings.



Tabulation of the votes:

For: 21 330 622 votes, representing 59,25% of the votes of the AGM;

Against: 14 669 378 votes, representing 40,75% of the votes of the AGM;

Impartial: 0 votes, representing 0,00% of the votes of the AGM.

The protocol of the general meeting will be published on the website of AS Silvano Fashion Group https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ .









