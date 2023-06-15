English Finnish

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Inside information) 15 June 2023 at 14:20 EEST

Inside information: European Commission closes its antitrust investigation in the wood pulp sector

European Commission has decided to close its antitrust investigation in the wood pulp sector. According to the Commission's release, it decided to close the investigation after a thorough analysis and careful assessment of all the evidence gathered.

The Commission carried out an unannounced inspection at UPM premises in October 2021. The Commission investigated possible violation of EU antitrust rules.

The news release by the Commission is attached to this release.

