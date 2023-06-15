Hard Disk Market Worth US$ 80.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.60%: Market Research Report by MRFR

New York, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Research Report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Hard Disk Market Information by Type, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Hard Disk Market could thrive at a rate of 5.60% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 80.6 billion by the end of the year 2030.



Market Synopsis

A hard disk, also known as a hard drive, is a data storage device used in computers and other electronic devices to store and retrieve digital information. It consists of rotating magnetic disks (platters) that are coated with a magnetic material, along with read/write heads that access and manipulate data on the disks. Hard disks are commonly used for long-term storage of operating systems, software applications, documents, multimedia files, and more.

Hard disks find extensive use in various applications, ranging from personal computers and laptops to servers, gaming consoles, surveillance systems, and network storage devices. They provide reliable and high-capacity storage, enabling users to store and access large volumes of data efficiently. In addition, hard disks are widely used in data centers and cloud storage infrastructure, where their scalability and cost-effectiveness make them a preferred choice for storing vast amounts of information.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the DevOps industry include

Western Digital Corporation

Seagate Technology LLC

Toshiba Corporation

Sony Corporation

Transcend Information. Inc.

Samsung Electronics

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Quantum Corp.

Scope of the Report - Hard Disk Market:



Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 80.6 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 5.60% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Increased usage of cloud storage Widespread adoption of work-from-home policies during the pandemic Key Market Dynamics Increased adoption of electric devices to drive the market





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The hard disk market is driven by several factors that contribute to its growth and demand. Firstly, the exponential growth of data generated by individuals, businesses, and organizations necessitates robust storage solutions. The increasing adoption of cloud computing, IoT devices, and digital content creation fuels the demand for high-capacity storage devices like hard disks. Secondly, the growing popularity of multimedia content, such as high-definition videos and virtual reality applications, drives the need for larger storage capacities to accommodate these data-intensive files. Lastly, the expanding gaming industry, with its ever-growing demand for game installations and updates, contributes to the demand for high-capacity hard disks.

Market Restraints:

The hard disk market faces certain restraints that impact its growth potential. One significant factor is the increasing adoption of solid-state drives (SSDs), which offer faster data access speeds, greater durability, and lower power consumption compared to traditional hard disks. The emergence of SSDs as a viable alternative to hard disks poses a challenge to the market, particularly in the consumer electronics and enterprise storage segments. Additionally, the ongoing transition towards cloud-based storage solutions and the shift from physical storage to virtual storage infrastructures limit the growth prospects of the hard disk market.

COVID 19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the hard disk market. Initially, the global lockdowns and remote working arrangements led to increased demand for storage devices, including hard disks, as individuals and businesses sought to upgrade their storage capacities for remote work and digital content consumption. Moreover, the surge in online activities, such as e-learning, video streaming, and teleconferencing, further drove the demand for storage solutions.

However, the pandemic also disrupted the global supply chain, causing manufacturing delays and logistical challenges for hard disk manufacturers. The shortage of raw materials and component shortages led to production constraints and affected the availability of hard disks in the market. Additionally, the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic resulted in reduced consumer spending power, impacting the overall demand for storage devices, including hard disks.

Market Segmentation:

By Type - By the type of SSD, HDD, and HHD



By the type of SSD, HDD, and HHD By Application - By Application, the segment includes SMEs, Large



By Application, the segment includes SMEs, Large By End-User - By End-User, the segment includes IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, energy & utilities

Regional Insights

North America holds a significant share in the hard disk market due to the presence of major technology companies and a strong consumer base. The region's advanced IT infrastructure and high adoption of digital technologies drive the demand for reliable data storage solutions. The United States, in particular, dominates the market in North America, with a robust presence of industry players and a thriving e-commerce sector. The growing data generation from various sectors, including healthcare, finance, and entertainment, contributes to the demand for hard disks in the region. Additionally, the increasing trend of cloud computing and data centers further fuels the growth of the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly expanding market for hard disks, driven by the region's booming IT industry and the increasing adoption of digitalization in various sectors. Countries like China, Japan, and India are at the forefront of this growth. China, in particular, is a key market player due to its large population, expanding consumer electronics sector, and rising data generation. Moreover, the growing penetration of e-commerce and the presence of major manufacturing hubs in Asia Pacific contribute to the demand for hard disks. The region's strong focus on technological advancements, such as the development of smart cities and digital infrastructure, further supports the market growth.

Europe is another significant region in the hard disk market, driven by its robust IT infrastructure, high internet penetration, and increasing data storage requirements. Countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are major contributors to the market growth in Europe. The region's well-established manufacturing capabilities and the presence of renowned technology companies propel the demand for hard disks. Additionally, the growth of cloud computing, data centers, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in Europe drives the need for reliable and scalable storage solutions. Furthermore, the rising adoption of digital content platforms and the expansion of the gaming industry in the region contribute to the demand for hard disks.

Latest Industry Updates:

October 2020 - A well-known American data storage business, Seagate Technology plc, proclaimed that it will begin distributing its 18TB SkyHawk Artificial Intelligence (AI) drives in large quantities. This drive is the first of its kind explicitly designed as a hard disk for surveillance systems using artificial intelligence (AI), allowing for quicker and wiser choices. Applications using Image Perfect AI with Edge are invigorated to use machine learning and deep learning workload streams thanks to this new Sky Hawk AI drive.

