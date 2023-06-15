Wrap Technologies Builds Momentum as US Law Enforcement Agencies Embrace Innovative BolaWrap® Restraint Solution

TEMPE, Ariz., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in innovative public safety solutions, announced today the addition of multiple new agency customers, driving further demand for its proprietary BolaWrap® solution across the United States. The BolaWrap® device has gained popularity among law enforcement agencies who recognize the need for non-pain-inducing alternatives to better equip their officers for the vast majority of the situations they face.



“The momentum we’re seeing for our solutions developed with a no-harm guiding principle is a reflection of the recognition by agencies that a majority of law enforcement encounters can be resolved safely and effectively without the use of painful or potentially lethal force,” said Kevin Mullins, CEO of Wrap Technologies. “We are thrilled to see such growth in demand for our BolaWrap solution, which demonstrates the effectiveness of our product in the field.”

Wrap Technologies continues to experience strong market growth with the addition of 31 new agencies purchasing Wrap solutions in May alone. Over the past four months, the Company has seen a remarkable increase of almost 90% in new agencies purchasing Wrap Technologies' solutions compared to the previous four-month period. These numbers reflect the increasing recognition among law enforcement agencies of the importance of mitigating the risk of injuries and enhancing public safety. By equipping their officers with transformative solutions that prioritize preventing escalation and minimizing the use of painful or injury-inducing techniques, agencies are taking proactive measures to create safer environments.

“Our BolaWrap solution enables officers to prevent escalation and more quickly handle situations in a manner that safeguards all those involved,” says Mullins. “It’s a win for law enforcement agencies as well as the communities they serve.”

At the forefront of public safety innovation, Wrap’s cutting-edge BolaWrap® solution provides a practical and effective approach to the vast majority of encounters. As instances related to mental health, substance abuse, and non-violence increase, this patented hand-held remote restraint device is designed in accordance with Wrap’s no-harm guiding principle to actively deter escalation. By deploying a Kevlar® tether, BolaWrap enables officers to safely restrain individuals from a distance, proactively preventing escalation and reducing risk of injury to all parties involved.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® solution also encompasses comprehensive training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST). This unique training equips with the necessary expertise to effectively utilize BolaWrap® as an early intervention measure. By providing its innovative solution and accompanying training, Wrap ensures that law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to handle various situations, empowering them to create safer environments and foster positive public safety outcomes in their communities.

For more information about Wrap's BolaWrap® Solution, please visit wrap.com.

About Wrap

Wrap Reality™, the Company’s advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field. By offering a growing range of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ addresses the dynamic nature of modern law enforcement situations for positive public safety outcomes.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona.

For more information, please visit wrap.com.



