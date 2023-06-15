Vaisala Oyj: SHARE REPURCHASE 15.6.2023

Trade date          15.6.2023 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 VAIAS 
Amount            2 960Shares
Average price/ share   42,8102EUR
Total cost           126 718,19EUR
   
   
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 185 976 shares
including the shares repurchased on 15.6.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Vaisala Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen 
   
   


​​​​​Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. 

