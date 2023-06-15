Sift Appoints Identity and SaaS Go-to-Market Executive Chris Jones as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced that it has appointed Chris Jones as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. Jones joins Sift with more than 25 years of industry experience, and was most recently CRO at SaaS management and security company BetterCloud, where the company revenues doubled under his leadership, and he helped drive the company’s successful exit to Vista Equity Partners. At Sift, Jones will oversee all customer-facing teams.



Jones brings diverse professional experience to Sift, having led customer-facing teams at startups, private equity-owned companies, and global publicly traded firms. Previous to BetterCloud, Jones was CRO at identity security company BeyondTrust, where he led a team of 250 people and grew revenue to $300M. He also held executive and leadership positions at PROS, Microsoft, and EMC.

“As Sift enters our next stage of growth, it’s critical that we have the right people, processes, and organizational structure in place to scale,” said Kris Nagel, Sift’s CEO. “Chris has a remarkable track record growing a variety of successful businesses, and his dedication to both customers and his internal teams makes him a perfect fit to lead our revenue and field organizations.”

Jones’ hiring follows Sift’s recent appointment of Armen Najarian as Chief Marketing Officer, as well as the launch of the Sifters customer community portal, and the expansion of its partner program.

“As digital commerce has exploded in recent years, fraud has become a nearly ubiquitous problem for online businesses, siphoning revenue and stifling growth,” said Jones. “With more than 30 patents, a dedicated team, and a massive global data network that detects fraud instantaneously, Sift can help more customers mitigate fraud and drive growth than any other company in the market.”

Sift is hiring across all departments. Available openings can be found at sift.com/careers .

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of one trillion (1T) events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as DoorDash, Twitter, and Wayfair rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

