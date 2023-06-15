Pax8 Honors Partners and Vendors with Awards at Beyond 2023

DENVER, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud marketplace, today announced it has recognized several partners and vendors with its first-ever Pax8 Beyond Awards during its Beyond 2023 Conference. The awards program recognizes partners and vendors transforming the channel ecosystem by driving cloud adoption and empowering businesses worldwide with advanced solutions.

“Pax8’s success is a direct result of the relationships we’ve built with our partners and vendors over the years, resulting in our strong community that is transforming the channel,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8. “It was an honor and a privilege to celebrate these companies and the incredible impact their services, solutions, and products have on businesses worldwide. Congratulations to all the winners, and we are excited to continue shaping the industry together.”

Held in Denver, CO, from June 11 – June 13, Beyond 2023 provided Pax8 partners three days of immersive learning and innovation. Attendees gained critical business insights through keynote presentations from industry leaders, custom-built breakout sessions, and an expo hall with over 80 sponsoring vendors.

Nearly 23 partner and vendor awards were presented during the final day of the conference, showcasing the incredible transformation, impact, and success these companies are having on the channel ecosystem through their partnership with Pax8. Five of these awards, including Partner of the Year and Vendor of the Year, were presented on stage by Peyton Manning and Pax8 CEO John Street. For the complete list of award winners, please visit Pax8 Beyond 2023 Partner and Vendor Awards

