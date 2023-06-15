Fitch Affirms ‘AAAmmf’ Rating for the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

RYE, N.Y., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ‘AAAmmf’ rating for the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (NASDAQ: GABXX). Fitch considered the Fund’s low exposure to interest rate risk, holdings of liquid assets, and maturity profile, consistent with Fitch’s high ‘AAAmmf’ rating criteria. Additionally, Fitch also views Gabelli Funds, LLC's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to the Fund.



The Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund is among the most attractive money market funds in its class. The quality of U.S. Treasury securities coupled with total expenses capped at 0.08% and the exemption from state and local income taxes of its dividends, translates into a very competitive after-tax yield.

The Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund is a money market mutual fund managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI). The Fund invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities and its primary objective is high current income consistent with the preservation of principal and liquidity.

For more information regarding the Fund, call: Judith A. Raneri

914-921-5417

Ronald S. Eaker

914-921-5413



An investment in the Fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund. There is no guarantee that the Fund can achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the Fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains more complete information about this and other matters and should be read carefully before investing. You can obtain a prospectus by calling Gabelli Funds, LLC at 1-800-GABELLI (1-800-422-3554).

