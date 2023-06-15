Vera Therapeutics to Host Presentation of Week 36 Data from Phase 2b ORIGIN Clinical Trial of Atacicept in IgAN

BRISBANE, Calif., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced it will host a post-ERA data presentation on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET.



The event will feature Richard Lafayette, M.D., F.A.C.P. (Stanford University Medical Center), discussing week 36 data from the Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial of atacicept for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN), which are initially being presented as a late-breaking clinical trial at the 60th European Renal Association (ERA) Congress on June 17, 2023.

Atacicept is a potential best-in-class, disease-modifying dual inhibitor of the cytokines B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL).

About Richard Lafayette, M.D., F.A.C.P.

Dr. Lafayette is a Professor of Medicine (Nephrology) and Director of the Stanford Glomerular Disease Center at Stanford University Medical Center. Dr. Lafayette completed his medical education at New York Medical College and went on to complete his residency at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, and his fellowship at Stanford University School of Medicine. Dr. Lafayette is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology.

Dr. Lafayette served as the Associate Chair of the Stanford University Department of Medicine from 2002 – 2007, the Clinical Chief of Nephrology at Stanford University from 1999 – 2012, and currently serves as the Director of the Stanford Glomerular Disease Center since 2010. Dr. Lafayette was honored in America’s Top Doctors, Best Doctors from 2004 – 2018, and received America’s Top Doctors Award, Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. from 2014 – 2022. Dr. Lafayette has been part of the following boards and professional organizations: Editorial Board, Kidney News, American Society of Nephrology (2010 - 2021) Member, Glomerular Disease Advisory Committee, American Society of Nephrology (2013 - 2017) Member (ex-officio), Communications Committee, American Society of Nephrology (2015 – Present).

About the Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial

The Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial (NCT04716231) is a global, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of atacicept in 116 patients with IgAN who continue to have persistent proteinuria and remain at high risk of disease progression despite being on a stable prescribed regimen of RAASi for at least 12 weeks that is the maximum labeled or tolerated dose.

The objectives of the study are to determine the effect of atacicept on proteinuria and preservation of renal function compared to placebo to determine the appropriate dose(s) for further clinical development.

The primary endpoint is the change in proteinuria as evaluated by urine protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR) at week 24 and the key secondary endpoint is the change in proteinuria as evaluated by UPCR at week 36.

Additional exploratory endpoints include change in proteinuria as evaluated by UPCR at weeks 12, 48, and 96; change in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR); change in serum immunoglobulin levels, and serum Gd-IgA1 levels; safety and tolerability; and serum pharmacokinetics (PK).

The Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial evaluated three dose strengths of atacicept versus placebo, administered weekly by prefilled syringe. Patients were randomized 2:2:1:2 to atacicept 150 mg, atacicept 75 mg, atacicept 25 mg, or matching placebo. Upon completion of the 36-week blinded treatment period, all patients are being offered open-label atacicept 150 mg for an additional 60 weeks. For more information about the ORIGIN clinical trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About IgA nephropathy (IgAN), or Berger’s disease

IgAN, also known as Berger’s disease, is a serious and progressive autoimmune disease of the kidney, for which there remains a high unmet medical need. IgAN is driven by the production of immunogenic galactose-deficient IgA1 (Gd-IgA1), which triggers autoantibodies that lead to the formation of pathogenic immune complexes, which become trapped in the kidney’s glomeruli, causing inflammation and progressive damage. In up to 50 percent of patients, IgAN can lead to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or kidney failure, which has considerable morbidity and impact on patients’ lives.

About Atacicept

Atacicept is an investigational recombinant fusion protein that contains the soluble transmembrane activator and calcium-modulating cyclophilin ligand interactor (TACI) receptor that binds to the cytokines B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL). These cytokines are members of the tumor necrosis factor family that promote B-cell survival and autoantibody production associated with certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and lupus nephritis. The Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial of atacicept in IgAN met its primary endpoint and showed a statistically significant reduction in mean proteinuria versus baseline at 24 weeks. Vera believes atacicept is positioned for best-in-class potential, targeting B cells and plasma cells to reduce autoantibodies and having been administered to more than 1,500 patients in clinical studies across different indications.

About Vera

Vera Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK Virus, a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. Vera retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

