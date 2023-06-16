Clarifying Agents Market worth $338 million by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 7.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Clarifying Agents Market is projected to grow from USD 235 million in 2022 to USD 338 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027. as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The clarifying agents market is mainly driven by the demand for different types of polymers such as PP, PE, and PET in packaging applications, increase in consumption of plastics, growing usage in pharmaceutical applications. Moreover, it is also driven by rapidly developing and emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and Argentina.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15165588

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Clarifying Agents Market”

303 - Market Data Tables

50 - Figures

242 - Pages

List of Key Players in Clarifying Agents Market:

Milliken & Company (US) ADEKA Corporation (Japan) Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Avient Corporation (US) BASF SE (Germany) New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) GCH Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Qingdao Jade New Material Technology (China) Guangzhou Bolong Chemical Co. Ltd. (China) Ta Haw Enterprise Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Clarifying Agents Market:

Drivers: Demand for polymers in packaging applications. Restraints: Stringent environmental regulations. Opportunity: Rise in pharmaceutical applications. Challenges: Appropriate dosage of clarifying agents.

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=15165588

Key Findings of the Study:

Granules form is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. PET is projected to be the fastest growing polymer in clarifying agents market, in terms of value. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for clarifying agents during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Granules form is projected to be the fastest growing segment in global clarifying agents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Considering its cost-effectiveness, granule form clarifying agents are finding its relevant use in packaging and consumer products application in various industries. Granule form is made compatible with conventional feeders and can achieve decent efficiency in material handling.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is considered as a semi-crystalline polymer with lightweight and colourlessness. Ethylene glycol and dimethyl terephthalate are used in the production of PET. It is widely used for packages drinking water and aerated soft drinks across the globe. The organized retail industry is boosting the market for packed food and beverages and thereby driving the clarifying agents market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=15165588

Based on form, the clarifying agents market has been segmented into, namely, powder, granule and liquid. Powder form hold the major market share, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period. Powder clarifying agents are in the form of small particles that offer large surface area and reduce difficulties while compounding with other chemicals and polymers. Powder form clarifying agents are capable of achieving smooth texture on product surfaces. Powder clarifying agents are also easily dispersed on surfaces of final products along with slower migration compared to liquid.

Based on polymer, the clarifying agents market has been segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. Polypropylene accounted for largest share in terms of value & volume, of the global market in 2021. The three types of thermoplastic polymers are homopolymers, block copolymers, and random copolymers. Clarifying agents are used in polypropylene to provide transparency and enrich various physical properties, such as increased crystallization temperature and impact resistance.

Browse Adjacent Markets Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: