Jostens and the Kansas City Chiefs Celebrate the Franchise’s Third Super Bowl Title with an Incredible Championship Ring that brings their 2022 Season to Life

Kansas City, MO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Jostens, the Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches, staff, and ownership received their Super Bowl LVII Championship Rings in a private ceremony this evening.

“Jostens is proud to once again be trusted by the Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate another historic milestone for their franchise, it is an honor to continue to grow the partnership between our organizations,” said Chris Poitras SVP & GM of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “The Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Ring features thoughtful details and incredible craftsmanship. This ring captures their unique championship story and commemorates the team’s third Super Bowl victory.”

“Winning a Super Bowl is the crowning achievement for an NFL club, and the championship ring is the ultimate symbol of the hard work, dedication and sacrifice that it takes from everyone in the organization to reach this pinnacle,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Our organization has trusted Jostens to create all three of our franchise’s Super Bowl rings, dating back to our first win in Super Bowl IV, as well as our recent win in Super Bowl LIV. From ownership to the players who were consulted in the design process for this year’s Super Bowl LVII ring, we are thrilled with how Jostens brought this meaningful design to life, and we are extremely proud of what this ring represents for every player, coach, and staff member, as well as all of Chiefs Kingdom.”

Making their glorious return to the Super Bowl stage, the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious over the Philadelphia Eagles and secured the franchise’s third Super Bowl title. To commemorate this exciting chapter of Chiefs history, Jostens is proud to have crafted a Super Bowl Ring rich in storytelling and artful details that celebrate the Chiefs championship journey.

Crafted in brilliant 10-karat white and yellow gold, the ring top prominently features the Chiefs logo created from 16 genuine custom-cut rubies set in yellow gold. These rubies represent the number of total division titles that the franchise has won in its history dating all the way back to its first title in 1962, when the team was known as the Dallas Texans. The Texans/Chiefs have won three AFL West and 13 AFC West titles, with seven consecutive AFC West titles from 2016 to 2022. The arrowhead portion of the logo is set with 50 diamonds, symbolic of the 50th anniversary of the opening of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Set behind the logo are three Lombardi Trophies, each of which is set with a marquise diamond at the top. When combined, the baguette diamonds in the base of the Trophies total 16, a nod to the 16 different players who scored touchdowns in the Chiefs 2022 regular season. The red backdrop is created from 19 custom-cut genuine rubies and is encircled by a row of 38 diamonds. The encircling diamonds represent the 38 points the Chiefs scored in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs title of WORLD CHAMPIONS accents the left and right side of the ring top. The words are created by contrasting yellow gold set with 122 diamonds. Completing the ring top are an additional 130 diamonds. A row of 54 diamonds is set along the perimeter of the ring top in yellow gold, symbolizing the combined 54-point deficits that the Chiefs overcame in their last two Super Bowl postseason runs. On three occasions the Chiefs trailed by 10 points and once by 24 points, despite these odds, the Chiefs would be crowned World Champions twice in four seasons.

To elevate their ring to the next level, the ring top can be completely removed and converted into a pendant via a hidden bail that seamlessly folds into the ring top. Once the ring top is removed, the story continues. The shape of the ring top is modeled after GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The interior of the main part of the ring includes a miniature version of the stadium in yellow gold, which has a full-color field set with Lombardi Trophies in the center, ranging from one to three Trophies depending on the recipient’s time with the organization. Encircling the stadium is a quote from Chiefs Founder Lamar Hunt that reads, “ARROWHEAD STADIUM IS MY FAVORITE PLACE ON EARTH.” The backside of the ring top pendant piece displays the championship year-dates the recipient has spent with the Chiefs organization as well as the 50th anniversary logo and an image of the Lombardi Trophy. The bail is set with eight diamonds.

The left side of the ring displays the player’s name in yellow gold in the Chiefs official font. A row of 13 diamonds separates their name from the lower panel portion. Featuring their jersey number set with diamonds in white gold, the iconic GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium can be found in incredible detail in the background in contrasting yellow gold. The Chiefs three championship year-dates are also featured on flags within the stadium, while the date of Super Bowl LVII can be seen on the scoreboard.

On the right side of the ring is a tribute to the loyal fanbase, CHIEFS KINGDOM, created in stunning yellow gold. A row of 10 diamonds separates the panel and represents the Chiefs’ active streak of 10 consecutive winning seasons. This incredible feat is the longest active stretch in the NFL. The Chiefs relied on each and every player to contribute, this philosophy led them to become Super Bowl Champions. The Super Bowl LVII logo is brought to life in white gold and set with a singular marquise diamond. Below the logo is the final score and team abbreviations from Super Bowl LVII. The right side is completed with a special detail – individual Lombardi Trophy-shaped confetti fills the background behind the logo.

184 diamonds cascade from the ring top down the edges of the ring, creating a border around the side panels. The palm side honors the founder of the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Hunt, by featuring his initials in a yellow gold football pulled from the Chiefs AFL jersey patch. The interior of the ring has Coach Reid’s motto “EDGE” immortalized in bold red as a reminder of the theme of the championship-winning season. Below is the recipient’s unique signature above the scores and team abbreviations from the 2022 playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Ring is not only filled with unique details, but it also boasts an impressive stone count. With 609 round diamonds, 16 baguette diamonds, four marquise diamonds and 35 custom-cut genuine rubies totaling approximately 16.10 carats, this ring is fit for World Champions.

THE FAN COLLECTION:

To share the excitement of the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory, Jostens is proud to present Chiefs Kingdom with the official Super Bowl LVII Championship jewelry collection. Fans can capture their piece of Chiefs history and commemorate this exciting time through a custom selection of personalized fine jewelry and championship collectibles. All pieces in the collection are inspired by the team’s Championship Ring and are available now for a limited time. Order online at: www.jostens.com/chiefs

As a part of the Super Bowl LVII celebration, Chiefs Kingdom has a unique opportunity to purchase an exclusive piece of history. As part of their program, a Limited Edition Ring is being made available once again and is designed to be as close to the ring awarded to the team. Honoring the Chiefs’ 100 regular-season victories at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium over the last two decades, only 100 of these rings will be made available to the public for purchase.

In addition to crafting the Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Super Bowl LVII Championship Ring, Jostens also created their 2019 Super Bowl LIV Championship Ring, 1969 Super Bowl IV Championship Ring, and the 2020 AFC Championship Ring.

ABOUT JOSTENS:

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry, and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn. More information can be found online at www.jostens.com.

Attachments