English Finnish

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

June 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala completes repurchasing own shares

Vaisala communicated on May 5, 2023, that its Board of Directors decided to exercise the authorization of the 2023 Annual General Meeting to repurchase own series A shares.

The repurchases started on May 10, 2023, and ended on June 15, 2023. During this period, Vaisala repurchased a total of 50,000 own series A shares for an average price of EUR 42.4587 per share. The shares were repurchased in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The shares will be used as a reward payment for Vaisala’s share-based incentive plans.

Following these repurchases, Vaisala has 185,976 series A treasury shares, which represents 0.6% of series A shares and 0.5% of total shares.

