RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-06-16
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/- 750
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,445
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|8
|Average yield
|2.721 %
|Lowest yield
|2.707 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.730 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|38.57
|Auction date
|2023-06-16
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/- 750
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,350
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|18
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|2.620 %
|Lowest yield
|2.609 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.624 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|75.00