RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-06-16
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367 
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln750 +/- 750
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,445
Volume sold, SEK mln750 
Number of bids11 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.721 %
Lowest yield2.707 %
Highest accepted yield2.730 %
% accepted at highest yield       38.57 

 

Auction date2023-06-16
Loan1061 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln750 +/- 750
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,350 
Volume sold, SEK mln750 
Number of bids18 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.620 %
Lowest yield2.609 %
Highest accepted yield2.624 %
% accepted at highest yield       75.00 



 