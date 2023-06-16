English Finnish

Vaisala Corporation

Managers’ Transactions

June 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Pylvänäinen, Vesa

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Vesa Pylvänäinen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Vaisala OYJ

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 33445/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

Name of the instrument: FI0009900682

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 43.25 EUR

(2): Volume: 947 Unit price: 43.25 EUR

(3): Volume: 24 Unit price: 43.25 EUR

(4): Volume: 26 Unit price: 43.25 EUR

(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 43.2 EUR

(6): Volume: 16 Unit price: 43.2 EUR

(7): Volume: 24 Unit price: 43.15 EUR

(8): Volume: 185 Unit price: 43.15 EUR

(9): Volume: 121 Unit price: 43.1 EUR

(10): Volume: 74 Unit price: 43.15 EUR

(11): Volume: 60 Unit price: 43.25 EUR

(12): Volume: 60 Unit price: 43 EUR

(13): Volume: 21 Unit price: 43.25 EUR

(14): Volume: 71 Unit price: 43.15 EUR

(15): Volume: 78 Unit price: 43 EUR

(16): Volume: 228 Unit price: 43 EUR

(17): Volume: 189 Unit price: 43 EUR

(18): Volume: 55 Unit price: 43 EUR

(19): Volume: 65 Unit price: 43 EUR

(20): Volume: 45 Unit price: 43 EUR

Aggregated transactions (20):

Volume: 2514 Volume weighted average price: 43.1533 EUR

More information

Paula Liimatta

+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Vaisala Corporation

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/vaisala