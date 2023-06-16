Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
June 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Pylvänäinen, Vesa
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vesa Pylvänäinen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Vaisala OYJ
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 33445/4/4
Transaction date: 2023-06-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
Name of the instrument: FI0009900682
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 43.25 EUR
(2): Volume: 947 Unit price: 43.25 EUR
(3): Volume: 24 Unit price: 43.25 EUR
(4): Volume: 26 Unit price: 43.25 EUR
(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 43.2 EUR
(6): Volume: 16 Unit price: 43.2 EUR
(7): Volume: 24 Unit price: 43.15 EUR
(8): Volume: 185 Unit price: 43.15 EUR
(9): Volume: 121 Unit price: 43.1 EUR
(10): Volume: 74 Unit price: 43.15 EUR
(11): Volume: 60 Unit price: 43.25 EUR
(12): Volume: 60 Unit price: 43 EUR
(13): Volume: 21 Unit price: 43.25 EUR
(14): Volume: 71 Unit price: 43.15 EUR
(15): Volume: 78 Unit price: 43 EUR
(16): Volume: 228 Unit price: 43 EUR
(17): Volume: 189 Unit price: 43 EUR
(18): Volume: 55 Unit price: 43 EUR
(19): Volume: 65 Unit price: 43 EUR
(20): Volume: 45 Unit price: 43 EUR
Aggregated transactions (20):
Volume: 2514 Volume weighted average price: 43.1533 EUR
Vaisala Corporation
