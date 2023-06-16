Space Florida Awards Grant to GUIDENT and NOVELSAT for satellite-based Remote Monitor and Control Solution for Autonomous Vehicles

BOCA RATON, FL, EXPLORATION PARK, FL & RA'ANANA, ISRAEL, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident, a leading autonomous vehicle teleoperation company with HQ in Boca Raton FL., is pleased to announce that it has been awarded funding for a groundbreaking project under the Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership program, together with its valued Israeli partner, NOVELSAT.

The grant being awarded is for the purpose of developing a safer Remote Monitor and Control Center (RMCC) for the monitoring, management, and backup control of terrestrial autonomous vehicles, with the assistance of satellite communications. This innovative approach is aimed at providing redundant, continuous monitoring of autonomous vehicles. Additionally, space communications provide a mobile network connectivity alternative in areas with low signal or no terrestrial mobile wireless network coverage.

"Through this extraordinary collaborative partnership, Space Florida is at the forefront of welding cutting-edge innovation with the boundless knowledge derived from scientific exploration. It thereby forges a path that shapes the very essence of the future of autonomous mobility," stated Tony Gannon, Vice President of Research & Innovation for Space Florida.

Scheduled to commence in early July 2023, the joint project brings together the collective expertise, resources, and vision of Space Florida, Guident Corp, and NOVELSAT. Each organization's unique strengths will synergistically contribute to developing pioneering safety solutions for ground-based autonomous vehicles using satellite communications.

"Guident is privileged to have the invaluable support and guidance of Space Florida with their unrivaled experience and strategic location for this new initiative," stated Dr. Gabriel Castaneda, Guident's Vice President for AI and Research. “This generous funding will propel us forward as we embark on the development and scale of an effective Remote Monitor and Control Solution with enhanced vehicle safety, together with our Israeli Partner NOVELSAT.”

About SPACE FLORIDA

Space Florida is an aerospace and spaceport development authority in Florida, United States. It aims to promote and support the growth of the aerospace industry in the state. Space Florida offers various advantages to leading aerospace companies. Space Florida has extensive experience and expertise in the aerospace industry, providing valuable knowledge and resources to companies.

The organization offers financial tools such as grants, loans, and tax incentives to help aerospace companies with their new initiatives, encouraging economic growth and development.

Florida offers a strategic and advantageous location for aerospace companies. Its proximity to the equator allows for more efficient launches, and it has a well-established aerospace infrastructure and support network. Several world-class companies have built long-term relationships with Space Florida. including Northrop Grumman, Blue Origin, and EVE Air Mobility. These partnerships demonstrate the attractiveness of Space Florida as a hub for aerospace activities and the trust that leading companies place in its capabilities. To learn more, please visit www.spaceflorida.gov.

About NOVELSAT

NOVELSAT is a leading provider of next-generation content connectivity solutions. Powered by innovative technologies, our broadcast and broadband solutions are transforming networks’ capabilities to expand growth potential and to drive new experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Our high-performance products for satellite and terrestrial content connectivity include integrated video solutions and highly efficient broadband connectivity solutions, and best-in-industry content security solutions. Transforming data and video delivery with new levels of performance, efficiency, agility, and security, NOVELSAT empowers mission-critical and demanding applications for the mobile, media, entertainment, government, and mobility markets. For more information visit www.novelsat.com .

About GUIDENT

Guident commercializes patented technology to enable safer autonomous vehicles and devices by providing industry-leading AV remote monitor, control, assistance, and passenger support services. To learn more, please visit www.guident.com