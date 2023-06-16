Capital Power announces conversion results for its Preferred Shares (Series 5)

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (the Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, Capital Power) (TSX: CPX) announced today that after having taken into account all Election Notices following the June 15, 2023 conversion deadline, in respect of the Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 5 (Series 5 Shares) tendered for conversion into Cumulative Floating Rate Preference Shares, Series 6 (Series 6 Shares), the holders of Series 5 Shares were not entitled to convert their shares. There were approximately 44,106 Series 5 Shares tendered for conversion, which was less than the one million shares required for conversion into Series 6 Shares.



There are eight million Series 5 Shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CPX.PR.E. Effective June 30, 2023, the Annual Fixed Dividend Rate for the next five-year period has been reset to 6.63100%, which equates to an effective interest rate of approximately 5.4% after including the benefits of the forward starting swap settlement that was put in place for the transaction.

For more information on the terms of, rates and risks associated with an investment in the Series 5 Shares, please see Capital Power’s prospectus supplement dated March 7, 2013 which is available on sedar.com or on Capital Power's website at capitalpower.com .

