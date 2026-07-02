Capital Power to release second quarter 2026 results on July 29

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its 2026 second quarter results before the markets open on July 29, 2026. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET).

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

Webcast: Capital Power Q2/26 Analyst Conference Call

Capital Power Q2/26 Analyst Conference Call Conference Call: Details will be sent directly to analysts.

Details will be sent directly to analysts. An archive of the webcast will be available at www.capitalpower.com following the conference call.



About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is one of North America’s leading independent power producers, with approximately 12 GW of generation capacity across 35 facilities. Our portfolio includes natural gas, renewables and battery energy storage solutions. We deliver power generation at utility-scale through a flexible and resilient fleet built to meet growing electricity demand. Backed by deep expertise and an investment-grade credit rating, we provide safe, reliable power communities can depend on. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

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