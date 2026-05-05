Capital Power announces Board appointment

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barry Perry, Chair of the Board for Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power” or “the Company”) (TSX: CPX), is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Sloat to the Company’s Board of Directors (“the Board”) effective May 15, 2026.

Julie Sloat is a professional director with more than 30 years of leadership experience in the North American energy and utilities sector. She previously served as Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Electric Power (AEP), having also held senior executive roles including President and Chief Financial Officer as well as President and Chief Operating Officer of AEP Ohio. Over the course of her career, Ms. Sloat has developed deep expertise in finance, operations, enterprise risk management, and oversight of large-scale capital investments.

“Julie brings extensive leadership experience in the power and utilities sector and a strong background in finance, operations and risk oversight,” said Barry Perry. “Her perspective will be a valuable addition to our Board as Capital Power continues to execute its strategy and advance its growth objectives across North America.”

Julie Sloat currently serves on the boards of Jacobs Solutions Inc. and TETRA Technologies, Inc., and has previously served as a director of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Park National Corp. and Park National Bank, as well as several non-profit organizations. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a double major in Finance and Economics and a Master of Business Administration from The Ohio State University. She has also completed executive and technical programs, including the Nuclear Reactor Technology Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is one of North America’s leading independent power producers, with approximately 12 GW of generation capacity across 35 facilities. Our portfolio includes natural gas, renewables, and battery energy storage solutions. We deliver power generation at utility-scale through a flexible and resilient fleet built to meet growing electricity demand. Backed by an investment-grade credit rating, we provide safe, reliable power communities can depend on. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

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