President & CEO Carsten Hellmann to step down end 2023. Peter Halling appointed as his successor

English Danish

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF) today announced that Carsten Hellman will step down as President & CEO at the end of 2023. He will be succeed by Peter Halling no later than 1 January 2024.



The Board of Directors and Carsten Hellmann have reached a mutual agreement, that Carsten will step down as President & CEO of ALK at the end of 2023 to pursue a non-executive career after leading the successful development and positioning of ALK on the global allergy market for almost seven years. Carsten Hellmann will continue to manage his responsibilities until Peter Halling takes over. Peter Halling will assume the position as President & CEO of ALK no later than 1 January 2024.

Carsten Hellmann says: “I am proud of the results that we as a team have achieved in ALK during my leadership, as we have raised the bar and embarked on a journey to capture a greater share of the global allergy market. ALK is strongly positioned on both the short, medium and long term and I look forward to taking part in ALK’s continued development before handing over the baton to Peter Halling.”

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Anders Hedegaard says: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Carsten for his contribution over the past many years, where he has been instrumental in shaping ALK into a successful and profitable company with strong growth rates. We look forward to welcoming Peter Halling to ALK to lead the company’s continued growth. Peter is an experienced international leader with a strong track record of strategic execution and of delivering commercial results.”

Peter Halling (45) is currently CEO of Fertin Pharma, a leading specialist contract development and manufacturing organisation in innovative oral and intra-oral delivery technologies including pharmaceutical products, which he, together with private-equity firm EQT, led through a successful sale in 2021. Before joining Fertin Pharma in 2020, he held several international executive roles at Novozymes A/S, Ingredion Inc. and Doehler Group GmbH, successfully managing diverse businesses in countries such as the USA and Germany. Peter holds an M.Sc. from Copenhagen Business School.

“ALK is a world leader within allergy immunotherapy and the industry’s foremost innovator and I look forward to being part of the continued growth journey to extend ALK’s global leadership in allergy treatment,” says Peter Halling.

Financial guidance for 2023 unchanged

This announcement does not change the financial guidance for 2023 as provided in the interim report for Q1 2023 on 9 May 2023. Furthermore, ALK’s strategy and financial aspirations are unchanged.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

This information is information that ALK is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Peter Halling

Peter Halling has 20 years’ extensive experience from working in research-based companies in several countries. He is currently Group CEO and Member of the Board at Fertin Pharma A/S (DK) and subsidiaries in India and Canada. Prior to Fertin, Peter Halling was EVP at Doehler Group, one of the world’s leading natural ingredient and solutions companies and VP at Ingredion and Novozymes. Peter Halling has a succesful track record of driving cultural and digital transformation and growing, transforming and managing global companies, business units and partnerships. Peter Halling is a Danish citizen, born in 1977.

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,700 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.





Attachment