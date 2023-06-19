Nomination Committee Report – 2023 AGM

Oslo, 19 June 2023 - Reference is made to the stock exchange notification announced on 6 June 2023 regarding the notice for the annual general meeting in Adevinta ASA to be held on 29 June 2023.

Attached is the recommendation from the Nomination Committee. The recommendation will be available on Adevinta's webpage www.adevinta.com





IR contacts

Marie de Scorbiac

VP Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

+33 6 14 65 77 40

ir@adevinta.com



Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Manager

+33 6 74 19 22 81

ir@adevinta.com

Media contact

Mireia Català

Corporate Communications

press@adevinta.com





About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.

Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately 2.5 billion average monthly visits. Noted assets include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Fotocasa, Habitaclia and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 5,700 people, including some 3,000 working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily.

Adevinta is a sustainability leader within the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

