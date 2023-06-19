English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday June 12, 2023 to Friday June 16, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 368,801 5,870,635,181 12 June 2023 700 12,081.6571 8,457,160 13 June 2023 710 12,497.9437 8,873,540 14 June 2023 700 12,556.9143 8,789,840 15 June 2023 700 12,483.4714 8,738,430 16 June 2023 705 12,101.6312 8,531,650 Total 12-16 June 2023 3,515 43,390,620 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,727 12,344.3862 46,007,528 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 36,425 433,268,089 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 376,043 5,960,033,328 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,553,837 25,859,709,519 12 June 2023 2,793 12,189.1103 34,044,185 13 June 2023 2,834 12,636.8825 35,812,925 14 June 2023 2,793 12,718.0111 35,521,405 15 June 2023 2,793 12,664.6599 35,372,395 16 June 2023 2,814 12,250.4797 34,472,850 Total 12-16 June 2023 14,027 175,223,760 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 11,245 12,491.8895 140,471,298 Bought from the Foundation* 3,542 12,491.8703 44,246,205 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 144,958 1,747,708,783 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,582,651 26,219,650,782

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 116,821, A shares and 524,493, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.65% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 19 June 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

