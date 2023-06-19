Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday June 12, 2023 to Friday June 16, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|368,801
|5,870,635,181
|12 June 2023
|700
|12,081.6571
|8,457,160
|13 June 2023
|710
|12,497.9437
|8,873,540
|14 June 2023
|700
|12,556.9143
|8,789,840
|15 June 2023
|700
|12,483.4714
|8,738,430
|16 June 2023
|705
|12,101.6312
|8,531,650
|Total 12-16 June 2023
|3,515
|43,390,620
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,727
|12,344.3862
|46,007,528
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|36,425
|433,268,089
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|376,043
|5,960,033,328
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,553,837
|25,859,709,519
|12 June 2023
|2,793
|12,189.1103
|34,044,185
|13 June 2023
|2,834
|12,636.8825
|35,812,925
|14 June 2023
|2,793
|12,718.0111
|35,521,405
|15 June 2023
|2,793
|12,664.6599
|35,372,395
|16 June 2023
|2,814
|12,250.4797
|34,472,850
|Total 12-16 June 2023
|14,027
|175,223,760
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|11,245
|12,491.8895
|140,471,298
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,542
|12,491.8703
|44,246,205
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|144,958
|1,747,708,783
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,582,651
|26,219,650,782
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 116,821, A shares and 524,493, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.65% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 19 June 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
