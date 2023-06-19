Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday June 12, 2023 to Friday June 16, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)368,801 5,870,635,181
12 June 202370012,081.65718,457,160
13 June 202371012,497.94378,873,540
14 June 202370012,556.91438,789,840
15 June 202370012,483.47148,738,430
16 June 202370512,101.63128,531,650
Total 12-16 June 20233,515 43,390,620
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,72712,344.386246,007,528
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)36,425 433,268,089
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)376,043 5,960,033,328
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,553,837 25,859,709,519
12 June 20232,79312,189.110334,044,185
13 June 20232,83412,636.882535,812,925
14 June 20232,79312,718.011135,521,405
15 June 20232,79312,664.659935,372,395
16 June 20232,81412,250.479734,472,850
Total 12-16 June 202314,027 175,223,760
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*11,24512,491.8895140,471,298
Bought from the Foundation*3,54212,491.870344,246,205
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)144,958 1,747,708,783
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,582,651 26,219,650,782

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 116,821, A shares and 524,493, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.65% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 19 June 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 24 2023 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 24 2023