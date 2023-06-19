Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Björnman Tommi

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation June 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)



Tommi Björnman has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.

Acquisitions on June 14, 2023:

Total amount 261 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8077

Acquisitions on June 15, 2023:

Total amount 2,036 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8320

Acquisitions on June 16, 2023:

Total amount 1,794 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8498

Acquisitions in total:

Total amount 4,091 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8383

Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tommi Björnman

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 33731/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-14

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 61 Unit price: 2.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 61 Volume weighted average price: 2.8 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 2.81 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 200 Volume weighted average price: 2.81 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 721 Unit price: 2.81 EUR

(2): Volume: 774 Unit price: 2.84 EUR

(3): Volume: 541 Unit price: 2.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 2036 Volume weighted average price: 2.83203 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.81 EUR

(2): Volume: 13 Unit price: 2.83 EUR

(3): Volume: 1780 Unit price: 2.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 1794 Volume weighted average price: 2.84983 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.