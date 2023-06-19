Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Björnman Tommi

Suominen Corporation June 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)
Tommi Björnman has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.
Acquisitions on June 14, 2023:
- Total amount 261 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8077
Acquisitions on June 15, 2023:
- Total amount 2,036 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8320
Acquisitions on June 16, 2023:
- Total amount 1,794 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8498
Acquisitions in total:
- Total amount 4,091 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8383
Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tommi Björnman
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 33731/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-14
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 61 Unit price: 2.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 61 Volume weighted average price: 2.8 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 2.81 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 200 Volume weighted average price: 2.81 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 721 Unit price: 2.81 EUR
(2): Volume: 774 Unit price: 2.84 EUR
(3): Volume: 541 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 2036 Volume weighted average price: 2.83203 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.81 EUR
(2): Volume: 13 Unit price: 2.83 EUR
(3): Volume: 1780 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 1794 Volume weighted average price: 2.84983 EUR
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
For more information, please contact
Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082
