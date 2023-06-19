Ascot Refinances Existing US$10 Million Convertible Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive credit agreement with Nebari Gold Fund 1, LP (“Nebari”), which consists of US$14 million subordinated convertible credit facility (the “Nebari Convertible Facility”). The Nebari Convertible Facility is to refinance Ascot’s existing Beedie Convertible Facility (as defined below). In late 2020 and as part of a larger project financing package, Ascot entered into a US$25 million subordinated convertible credit facility with Beedie Investments Ltd. (“Beedie Capital”) of which the Company had drawn an initial advance of US$10 million (the “Beedie Convertible Facility”) and canceled the undrawn facility of US$15 million.



The Nebari Convertible Facility is bound by broadly similar terms as compared with the Beedie Convertible Facility, with the most notable difference being an extension of the maturity date from late-2024 to mid-2027. Closing of the Nebari Convertible Facility is expected to be before June 30, 2023. Closing of the Nebari Convertible Facility is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

Derek White, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to have found a capable and aligned financing partner in Nebari to refinance our existing convertible facility. In extending the maturity date from late-2024 to mid-2027, we enhance our operating flexibility by minimizing pressure on our balance sheet or our capital structure.”

Nora Pincus and Juan Alvarez, Managing Directors at Nebari, commented, “We are very excited to be entering into this Convertible Facility with Ascot Resources and helping to support the construction of the Premier Gold Project as it progresses into production. We are impressed with the experience and professionalism of the Ascot team and have the utmost confidence in their ability to become one of British Columbia’s premier gold producers.”

THE NEBARI CONVERTIBLE FACILITY

Principal of US$14 million drawn in one tranche (the “ Advance ”), the proceeds of which will be used to repay the Beedie Convertible Facility outstanding principal of US$10 million, together with all accrued and unpaid interest and prepayment fees.

”), the proceeds of which will be used to repay the Beedie Convertible Facility outstanding principal of US$10 million, together with all accrued and unpaid interest and prepayment fees. The maturity date shall occur 48 months from the date of the Advance (the “ Closing Date ”), which shall be no more than 7 business days from the date of this release.

”), which shall be no more than 7 business days from the date of this release. Interest rate of 5.0% plus the greater of (i) 3.0% and (ii) the secured overnight financing rate for a 3-month tenor per annum.

100% of interest costs capitalized to principal until the earlier of the Company declaring commercial production at the Premier Gold Project (“ PGP ”) or December 31, 2024.

”) or December 31, 2024. All or a portion of the US$14 million principal amount can be converted into Ascot common shares at the option Nebari at a price (the “ Conversion Price ”) of C$0.72 which is equal to a 20% premium to the 30-day VWAP of Ascot common shares up to and including June 15, 2023.

”) of C$0.72 which is equal to a 20% premium to the 30-day VWAP of Ascot common shares up to and including June 15, 2023. If over 20 consecutive trading days the VWAP of Ascot common shares exceeds 45% of the Conversion Price, Ascot may convert up to 50% of the outstanding principal, as applicable, to Ascot common shares, subject to certain limitations and conditions.

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Nebari Convertible Facility, Ascot may prepay the outstanding principal at any time.

As part of this prepayment condition, Ascot will issue to Nebari 25,767,777 unvested warrants on closing of the Nebari Convertible Facility (the “ Prepayment Warrants ”).

”). Prepayment is subject to the conditions of the senior purchase and sale agreements among Ascot, as seller, IDM Mining Ltd. and Ascot Power Ltd., as guarantors, and Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty (B) Corp., as purchaser, 1.0% penalty on repayment of outstanding principal and interest after 24 months from the Closing Date, prior to 24 months from the Closing Date a make whole fee of 24 months interest.

In certain prepayment or repayment events, a number of Prepayment Warrants will vest that is equal to the quotient of the principal being prepaid divided by the initial US$14 million advance, with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Ascot common share at an exercise price equal to the Conversion Price.

The Nebari Convertible Facility also contains customary representations, warranties and covenants for a transaction of this nature.



