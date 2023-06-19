New Beginnings Tattoo Removal Upgrades Their Laser Tattoo Removal Services Using The New Astanza Trinity

ARVADA, Colo., June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Beginnings Tattoo Removal is a reputable medspa that takes pride in being at the forefront of the latest technology in advanced body services. They are excited to announce their latest upgrade of laser tattoo removal services with the new Astanza Trinity laser!



New Beginnings Tattoo Removal uses the Astanza Trinity , a Q-switched Nd:YAG and ruby combination laser, to provide full-spectrum laser tattoo removal in Arvada, Colorado, and surrounding areas. The Trinity laser machine produces three versatile wavelengths, 532 nm, 694 nm, 1064 nm, allowing practitioners at New Beginnings to target and remove all ink colors. The Trinity laser safely treats all skin types, penetrating the skin to target and shatter ink particles without causing damage to the surrounding skin.

“We believe that everyone deserves a fresh start,” said Jacqueline Ramirez, owner of New Beginnings Tattoo Removal. “We understand that tattoo removal can be a sensitive subject, and we are dedicated to providing a safe and comfortable experience for all of our clients throughout the entire process.”

New Beginnings offers free consultations, and clients can expect a detailed discussion with one of their laser experts. Their practitioners take the time to assess each tattoo and discuss the client’s goals and expectations. They understand that each client will need a treatment plan that is tailored to their specific needs. With laser tattoo removal from New Beginnings, clients can start fresh with confidence knowing they are in safe hands.

“New Beginnings Tattoo Removal is dedicated to providing their customers with the best laser tattoo removal results,” said Taylor Stults, Astanza Inside Sales and Account Manager. “Astanza is so excited to partner with this growing practice as they positively transform people’s skin.”

About New Beginnings Tattoo Removal

New Beginnings Tattoo Removal is an all-in-one medspa providing advanced laser services for aesthetic treatments. They offer free consultations and use the latest laser technology to ensure the best possible results for clients. Their state-of-the-art lasers are designed to deliver precise results while minimizing damage to the surrounding skin tissue. The team at New Beginnings is dedicated to providing the highest quality service and experience for clients.

To schedule a free consultation, call New Beginnings Tattoo Removal today at (720) 255-4246 or visit their website at https://www.newbeginningstattooremoval.com/ . Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news and promotions. New Beginnings Tattoo removal is located at 6390 Gardenia Street Suite 240, Arvada, CO 80004.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, and DermaBlate® systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience , which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in Texas™ and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care™.