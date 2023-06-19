Spine Biologics Market to Surpass USD 3.5 billion in 2033, expected to expand at a 4.2% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spine biologics market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3.5 billion by 2031, expected to incline at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2031. An increase in the geriatric population base and a rise in the frequency of spine abnormalities are propelling the market.



The development and commercialization of advanced stem cell therapies are also bolstering the market. Stem cells have shown promising potential in promoting tissue regeneration and improving patient outcomes in spinal fusion surgeries. Various companies have developed innovative bone graft substitutes using biologic materials.

For instance, in 2021, Medtronic offered INFUSE Bone Graft, which utilizes a recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein (rhBMP-2) to stimulate bone growth in spinal fusion surgeries. This product eliminates the need for harvesting bone from the patient's body and has shown positive clinical outcomes.

The adoption of these bone graft substitutes is increasing, as these offer advantages such as ease of use, reduced risk of infection, and improved patient outcomes. Research and development efforts are focused on enhancing the efficacy and safety of spine biologics, which is expected to provide opportunities for companies to develop novel products and therapies during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the global spine biologics market was valued at US$ 2.4 billion

A Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.1% is expected for the market in 2023, with an anticipated valuation of US$ 2.5 billion

From 2023 to 2031, the global spine biologics market is likely to expand by 1.4x

By product, bone allograft-based spine biologics are likely to gain significant momentum until 2033

Preference for minimally invasive spine biologics surgeries is inclining among patients

By end user, hospitals are expected to remain the primary site for conducting spine biologics

Spine Biologics Market: Prominent Growth Drivers

Increase in the geriatric population and rise in frequency of spine abnormalities are propelling the market. Surge in preference for minimally invasive procedures, rise in incidence of degenerative spine disorders, and surge in treatment cost are driving market expansion

Benefits of biologics such as faster recovery, minimal postoperative time, and ability to activate cellular growth is another major factor fueling global spine biologics market demand.

Industry players have been focusing on the development of technologically advanced and cost-effective products to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in 2018, NuVasive expanded its biologics business line with the launch of AttraX Scaffold.





Spine Biologics Market: Regional Profile

According to the global market report, North America accounted for significant share of the global market in 2022. This is ascribed to large geriatric population, increase in adoption of minimally invasive procedure, and rise in prevalence of spine disorders such as spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, and disc-related issues.

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, an estimated 17,000 new cases of spinal cord injury are reported in the U.S. every year. Thus, a large spinal cord injury population is likely to drive demand for treatment of disorders, wherein spinal biologics plays an important role in diagnosis.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant spine biologics market expansion during the forecast period. This is ascribed to increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of spinal disorders, growing healthcare infrastructure, and improving access to advanced spinal treatments in countries such as China, India, and Japan.





Competitive Landscape

The spine biologics landscape is characterized by the presence of a substantial number of established market players. Companies focus on strategies such as new product launches, mergers, and partnerships & collaborations to compete in the marketplace. Some of the spine biologics service providers, as profiled by Transparency Market Research, include:

Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Arthrex Inc.

Exactech Inc.

Spine Wave Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

NuVasive Inc.

PUR Biologics (HippoFi Inc.)

Bone Biologics Corporation





Key Market Developments

In April 2023 , PUR Biologics , a subsidiary of HippoFi , Inc ., launched PURcore, a unique moldable synthetic with an interconnected micro-pore structure for spine surgery. PURcore allows for the rapid colonization of the patient's own cells and growth factors which promotes bone regeneration and healing.

, , a subsidiary of ., launched PURcore, a unique moldable synthetic with an interconnected micro-pore structure for spine surgery. PURcore allows for the rapid colonization of the patient's own cells and growth factors which promotes bone regeneration and healing. In February 2022 , Orthofix Medical Inc. expanded the full market launch of Opus BA, a synthetic bioactive bone graft solution for cervical and lumbar spine fusion procedures. Furthermore, Opus BA can be used to fill bone voids or gaps in the skeletal system that are not intrinsic to the stability of bony structure.

, expanded the full market launch of Opus BA, a synthetic bioactive bone graft solution for cervical and lumbar spine fusion procedures. Furthermore, Opus BA can be used to fill bone voids or gaps in the skeletal system that are not intrinsic to the stability of bony structure. In April 2023, Bone Biologics Corporation received approval from the Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) for the first of a planned multicenter pilot clinical trial to evaluate the company’s NB1 bone graft in Australia. This pilot study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of NB1 in 30 adult subjects who undergo transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) to treat degenerative disc disease (DDD).





Key Market Segments

Product

Bone Allografts

Bone Graft Substitute

Platelet Rich Plasma

Bone Marrow Aspirate Therapy

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Others

Surgery Type

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Open Surgery

Application

Spinal Fusion

Spinal Non-union and Fracture Repair

Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment

Other Applications

End User

Hospitals

Spinal Surgery Centers

Others





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





