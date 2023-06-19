New York, USA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunomodulators Global Market Likely to Exhibit Substantial Growth at a CAGR of ~5% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The immunomodulators market is expected to propel due to the factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as asthma, allergy disorders, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and others. Furthermore, there are an increasing number of ongoing clinical trials for the development of immunotherapeutic agents in the treatment of multiple sclerosis, advancements in drug delivery technologies, rising adoption of an early immunomodulator therapy for the treatment of Crohn’s disease, and others will also boost the immunomodulators market.

DelveInsight’s Immunomodulators Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading immunomodulators companies’ market shares, challenges, immunomodulators market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market immunomodulators companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Immunomodulators Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global immunomodulators market during the forecast period.

Notable immunomodulators companies such as Pfizer Inc., Petrovax, Acrotech Biopharma, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Biocon, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Lilly, and several others, are currently operating in the immunomodulators market.

and several others, are currently operating in the immunomodulators market. In April 2023, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted ADvantage Therapeutics’ immunotherapy AD04 an Innovation Passport for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The designation, under the regulator’s Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP), will fast-track a potential route to market for AD04 by providing collaborative opportunities with UK institutes like the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted ADvantage Therapeutics’ immunotherapy AD04 an Innovation Passport for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The designation, under the regulator’s Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP), will fast-track a potential route to market for AD04 by providing collaborative opportunities with UK institutes like the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice). In November 2022, Provention Bio, Inc., received Biologics License Application (BLA) approval from FDA for TZIELD (teplizumab-mzwv), an anti-CD3-directed antibody, for intravenous use, as the first and only immunomodulatory treatment to delay the onset of Stage 3 T1D in adult and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older with stage 2 T1D.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the immunomodulators market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Immunomodulators Market Report

Immunomodulators Overview

Immunomodulators are drugs that affect the immune response by lowering the immune system's responsiveness to produce antibodies or sensitized cells. These cells recognize and react to the antigen that triggered their creation. Corticosteroids, thymosin, cytotoxic drugs, and immunoglobulins are examples of immunomodulators. Few immunomodulators are found naturally in the body, whereas others are obtained through pharmaceutical preparations.





Immunomodulators Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the immunomodulators market in 2023, out of all regions. The presence of key players in the region, as well as factors such as an aging population susceptible to autoimmune disorders, a growing population base suffering from chronic diseases such as asthma, allergic conditions, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and others, are expected to aid in the growth of the North America immunomodulators market. Furthermore, high disposable income, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and others all are contributing to this region’s immunomodulators market growth.

In addition to the reasons described above, strategic activities such as new launches and approvals, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and others contribute to promoting regional product demand. For example, in November 2022, Provention Bio, Inc. received FDA Biologics Licence Application (BLA) approval for TZIELD (teplizumab-mzwv), an anti-CD3-directed antibody for intravenous use, as the first and only immunomodulatory treatment to delay the onset of Stage 3 T1D in adult and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older with stage 2 T1D.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the immunomodulators market, get a snapshot of the Immunomodulators Market Outlook

Immunomodulators Market Dynamics

The immunomodulators market is experiencing increased product demand due to a variety of factors, one of which is the growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. According to the most recent American Cancer Society report, the worldwide burden of cancer is anticipated to rise to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to population increase and aging. The future cost is likely to be significantly greater due to the increasing frequency of risk factors in economically transitional countries, such as smoking, bad food, physical inactivity, and fewer childbirths.

Moreover, the rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis will also drive up the demand for immunomodulators. Furthermore, the presence of substantial unmet clinical needs in the treatment of immunological disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis is also driving the emergence of this vertical. These immunotherapies are expected to become increasingly popular in the coming years due to their lower risk of side effects when compared to other existing drugs. Because of the limited options, which are limited to TNF inhibitors, there is a growing desire for alternative treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, which is expected to generate appealing growth opportunities for the immunomodulators market.

Furthermore, increased strategic initiatives would have a favorable impact on the immunomodulators growth. For example, Themis Medicare Ltd., a pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai, said in March 2022 that the medicine Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved their antiviral medicine VIRALEX®. VIRALEX® is an immunomodulatory agent with wide antiviral activity.

However, drug-related adverse effects, a demanding regulatory environment, and other factors may limit the growth of the immunomodulators market.

Get a sneak peek at the immunomodulators market dynamics @ Immunomodulators Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Immunomodulators Market CAGR ~5% Key Immunomodulators Companies Pfizer Inc., Petrovax, Acrotech Biopharma, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Biocon, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Lilly, among others

Immunomodulators Market Assessment

Immunomodulators Market Segmentation Immunomodulators Market Segmentation By Type: Immunosuppressants and Immunostimulants Immunomodulators Market Segmentation By Indication: Cancer, Respiratory, HIV, And Others Immunomodulators Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the immunomodulators market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Immunomodulators Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Immunomodulators Market 7 Immunomodulators Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Immunomodulators Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the immunomodulators market by 2028? Click to get a snapshot of the Immunomodulators Market Trends

Related Reports

Crohn's Disease Market

Crohn's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Crohn's disease companies, including Celgene, AstraZeneca, Abbvie, Mesoblast, Alfasigma, Tiziana Life Sciences, Abivax, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Cytocom, Amgen, Priothera, SLA Pharma, HAV Vaccines Ltd, Enzo Biochem Inc., VHsquared Ltd., among others.

Multiple Sclerosis Market

Multiple Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key multiple sclerosis companies, including TG Therapeutics, Immunic, Atara Biotherapeutics, ANOKION, ImStem Biotechnology, among others.

Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline

Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key multiple sclerosis companies, including TG Therapeutics, Immunic, Atara Biotherapeutics, ANOKION, ImStem Biotechnology, among others.

Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline

Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key relapsing multiple sclerosis companies, including ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Lucid Psycheceuticals, Voronoi, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, among others.

Severe Asthma Market

Severe Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key severe asthma companies, including AstraZeneca, Novartis, Sanofi, among others.

Asthma Pipeline

Asthma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key asthma companies, including GSK, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Alopecia Market | Invasive Candidiasis Market | Bronchial Spasm Market | Chronic Gout Market | Hpv-Induced Cancers Market | Meningioma Market | Lewy Body Dementia Market | Anti-Gbm Disease Market | Colorectal Cancer CRC Market | Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Market | Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | AIDS Related Kaposis Sarcoma Market | Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market | Tropical Spastic Paraparesis Market | Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis SPMS Market | Systemic Sclerosis-Associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Reactive Airway Disease Market | Ptosis Market | AL Amyloidosis Market | Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market | X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.